Microsoft’s BeachBot is the First Vehicle with an AI-Based Detection Algorithm to See Cigarette Butts

Alessandro Mastrototaro (1), Jimmy Olsson (1), Johan Alenlöv (2) ((1) KTH Royal Institute of Technology, (2) Linköping University) We present a novel sequential Monte Carlo approach to online smoothing of additive functionals in a very general class of path-space models. Hitherto, the solutions proposed in the literature suffer from either long-term numerical instability due to particle-path degeneracy or, in the case that degeneracy is remedied by particle approximation of the so-called backward kernel, high computational demands. In order to balance optimally computational speed against numerical stability, we propose to furnish a (fast) naive particle smoother, propagating recursively a sample of particles and associated smoothing statistics, with an adaptive backward-sampling-based updating rule which allows the number of (costly) backward samples to be kept at a minimum. This yields a new, function-specific additive smoothing algorithm, AdaSmooth, which is computationally fast, numerically stable and easy to implement. The algorithm is provided with rigorous theoretical results guaranteeing its consistency, asymptotic normality and long-term stability as well as numerical results demonstrating empirically the clear superiority of AdaSmooth to existing algorithms.
