Microsoft’s BeachBot is the First Vehicle with an AI-Based Detection Algorithm to See Cigarette Butts

techeblog.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft’s BeachBot (“BB” for short) utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to learn how to better find cigarette butts, even if they’re partially buried in sand. Built by Edwin Bos and Martijn Lukaart of TechTics, along with students from Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands, BeachBot features the first AI-based detection algorithm designed specifically sees strewn filters. Read more for a video and additional information.

