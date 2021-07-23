Book-Shaped Battery Chargers
This IKEA battery charger has been shown off by the furniture retailer as a discreet solution for users to incorporate into their working or living space without detracting visually from the overall design. The TJUGO charger is designed to look like a miniature book that will fit in well with notebooks or novels, while also looking neatly in place when on a workstation. The LADDA rechargeable batteries will now come in a muted, bluish green shade that plays on the same color as the TJUGO charger.www.trendhunter.com
