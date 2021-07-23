Cave In Sign to Relapse Records and Have New a New Album Coming in 2022

Via handwritten note on their socials, Coldplay has announced that their ninth album will arrive October 15. Called Music of the Spheres, the album, produced by Max Martin, comes with a trailer that depicts an animated cosmic journey through the album's space-themed artwork, with snippets of each new song. In their note, the band says that a new track from the album, "Colaratura," will be out on Friday, followed by a single in September. The first release, "Higher Power," came out in May.