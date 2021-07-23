Cave In Sign to Relapse Records and Have New a New Album Coming in 2022
Cave In has signed to Relapse Records and will release a new full-length album in 2022. “Cave In and Relapse have been on each other’s radar since the early days, when we’d visit Philly on a regular basis to play shows,” the band stated in a press release. “They’ve witnessed our wild trajectory as a band firsthand, and having that historical connection with such a powerfully eclectic label is really something special. Massive thanks to everyone at Relapse for honoring our catalog, while fueling the incentive to create new music and continue onward.”music.mxdwn.com
Comments / 0