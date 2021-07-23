IoT ML and AI services to reach $3.6 billion in 2026
The next wave of Internet of Things (IoT) analytics development will fully converge with the big data domain. Simultaneously, the value in the technology stack is shifting beyond the hardware and middleware to analytics and value-added services, such as machine-learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI). According to ABI Research, ML and AI services are estimated to grow within the IoT domain at a CAGR of nearly 40%, reaching $3.6 billion in 2026.www.helpnetsecurity.com
