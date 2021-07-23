Cancel
Bradenton, FL

What’s On Suncoast? 7.23 – 7.30

Posted by 
SuncoastPost
SuncoastPost
 11 days ago
The Suncoast Post asks, “What’s On, Suncoast?” Here are a few ideas for things to do around the area this week of July 23 – July 30, 2021!. Looking for a great place here on the Suncoast for the entire family? Astro Skate Family Fun Center has roller skating, bounce houses, a wonderful cafe, arcade games and so much more. Whether you are looking for your next birthday party, want to learn to skate, or just make a fun day out before school gets back in session this has something for everyone. Check out the nonstop fun at Astro featuring so many amazing events. Check out the website to plan your next day out at Astro – then grab a few friends and get out and skate today!

ABOUT

Florida's Gulf Coast source for local area business news, restaurant highlights and events. Proudly serving Sarasota, Bradenton, Venice, Tampa, St. Pete and surrounding areas.

 https://www.suncoastpost.com
Sarasota, FLPosted by
SuncoastPost

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Suncoast Announces its 2021-2022 Sarasota Community Board

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast is proud to announce its 2021-2022 Sarasota community board members to the organization. A local nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring potential in the youth across the Sun Coast, elected Carrie Collins, vice president of Aladdin Equipment Company as its chair to the Sarasota community board. Collins joined the board in 2016.
Sarasota, FLPosted by
SuncoastPost

Pack the Patrol Car in Sarasota

Students in Sarasota return to school on August 10, 2021. Before students head back to class, the Sarasota Police Department, in partnership with our community, wants to ‘Pack the Patrol Car’ with new school supplies for the upcoming school year. The Sarasota Police Department is accepting school supplies beginning Wednesday,...
Charlotte County, FLPosted by
SuncoastPost

Gourmet Gas Station Food: It is a Real Thing in Charlotte, FL

Generally speaking, gas station food is not the preferred choice of travelers. If you are on a road-trip, bringing healthy snacks with an occasional stop at a restaurant for something more substantial is probably the best way to plan mealtimes. Other people cannot stand the thought of germs and unsanitary conditions at roadside eateries, which is understandable given the COVID circumstances we all face. And for us daily drivers, who live here and support our favorite restaurants, specifically driving to a gas station for prepared food would be absolutely unthinkable. Or so I thought.
Sarasota, FLPosted by
SuncoastPost

Suncoast Artists Joan Libby Hawk and Jana Millstone Unveil Latest Color & Clay – Duet

Sarasota ceramist Joan Libby Hawk and painter Jana Millstone, who forged their Color & Clay – Duet art collaboration working remotely during the pandemic, relished the real life reveal of their latest two-medium creations – ceramics and painting – in WOMXN FOR ART at Mara Studio + Gallery. “The gallery’s white walls and natural light allowed us to create a series of integrated Color & Clay – Duet compositions,” said Jana. “We planned them around descriptive titles such as “Earth Echo” or “Tonal Notes.”
Food & DrinksPosted by
SuncoastPost

Summer Smoothies on the Suncoast

Summer here on the Suncoast can get hot and filled with so many activities that eating healthy becomes just a passing thought. We have compiled a list of quick, nutritious smoothies you can make and take along on the adventures of your summer ventures. With only a blender, personal or larger, you can make a batch of these smoothies for you and the entire family. These light, healthy and amazing options are packed with nutrients, vegetables, and fruits to keep you moving for hours without a heavy meal. Try one or all, and see which might be your favorite.
Florida StatePosted by
SuncoastPost

5 of the Best Casinos in Florida to Visit this Summer

A quick glance at the Florida casino map at casinos.us shows you that there are 75 brick-and-mortar establishments in the state, many of which are located on the sun-kissed east coast. So, if you’re a visitor to Florida and a gambling enthusiast, there’s plenty of opportunity to wager your hard-earned...
Posted by
SuncoastPost

Cool Down At North Port Aquatic Center

All great summer movies have a monumental community pool scene. Whether it be the floating candy bar scene in Caddyshack, where an unfortunate piece of chocolate causes dozens to flee the pool, or that Diary of a Wimpy Kid movie, where there are so many swimmers in the pool, they are standing shoulder to shoulder, iconic summer movies are so fun. If you have been to the North Port Aquatic Center lately, the activity there is akin to some of these famous movie scenes. With families enjoying time away from school, and neighbors from adjoining cities coming to see what all the buzz is about, North Port Aquatic Center is the cool place to be on a sizzling summer day.
Boca Grande, FLPosted by
SuncoastPost

Ain’t Life Boca Grande!

Living in paradise, it can become easy to take for granted what millions of people flock here to find. Stunning sunsets, swaying palms, blue-green waters and frozen fruity concoctions are too-often left for tourists. On a recent day trip to Boca Grande, it was fun to don a straw hat, adjust our attitudes to “island time” and behave like tourists.
Sarasota, FLPosted by
SuncoastPost

Jacqueline Matter Leaving ABC7 on the Suncoast

Jacqueline Matter has announced that she is leaving ABC7. She has been with the station for nearly 5 years! She has developed a great and large following on the Suncoast. She will be greatly missed. Here is Jacqueline’s post on Facebook from Monday, July 5th. Life update: This week is...

