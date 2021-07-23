Cancel
North Adams, MA

North Adams Public Library Eliminates Overdue Fines

By Jack Guerino
iBerkshires.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH ADAMS, Mass. — It is time for a fresh start. At least so say the trustees of the library. The Board of Trustees, with the mayor's approval, voted to wipe the slate clean, and effective immediately, all overdue fines on almost all library items have been eliminated. "Charging overdue...

