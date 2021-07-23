North Adams Public Library Eliminates Overdue Fines

Wow, it would appear Claudia Ortega has not had a good experience with Marshall Public Library. Unlike her, I can not say enough. What other city entity has a "Friends Of" that help to raise money for additional library needs. What city organization welcomes everyone with a friendly face, helpful ideas, a place to find out more information, to help those that don't have a computer, to assist our children in learning, to provide interactions between parents and children, provide a haven for ALL people seeking reading, entertainment, and research information. I am amazed Ms. Ortega that you do not see the value the Marshall Public Library has for all of the people in our community. Do you realize it is the only public entity that does not have a fee associated with it - thus making it an asset to all income levels and all ages, during hard times and good.