Study reveals the implication of lysosomes in the spread of Parkinson’s disease

Full dynamics of biofluid biomarkers have been unknown in patients with Parkinson’s disease (PD). Using data from 396 PD patients and 182 controls in the Parkinson's Progression Markers Initiative (PPMI) database, we estimated long-term temporal trajectories of CSF α-synuclein (α-syn), amyloid-β (Aβ), total tau (t-tau), phosphorylated tau (p-tau) and serum neurofilament light chain (NfL) by integrating function between the baseline levels and annual changes. At baseline, PD patients showed lower CSF α-syn, Aβ, t-tau and p-tau levels than those of the controls. In all PD patients, CSF α-syn and Aβ decreased in a negative exponential pattern before the onset of motor symptoms, whereas CSF t-tau and p-tau, and serum NfL increased. Patients with cognitive impairment exhibited faster decline of Aβ and α-syn and faster rise of t-tau, p-tau and NfL, when compared to those without. Similarly, low Aβ group showed earlier decline of α-syn, faster rise of t-tau, p-tau and NfL, and faster decline of cognitive performances, when compared to high Aβ group. Our results suggest that longitudinal changes in biomarkers can be influenced by cognitive impairment and Aβ burden at baseline. PD patients with Aβ pathology may be associated with early appearance of α-synuclein pathology, rapid progression of axonal degeneration and neurodegeneration, and consequently greater cognitive decline.