Study reveals the implication of lysosomes in the spread of Parkinson’s disease

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last few decades, neurodegenerative diseases became one of the top 10 global causes of death. Researchers worldwide are making a strong effort to understand neurodegenerative diseases' pathogenesis, which is essential to develop efficient treatments against these incurable diseases. However, our knowledge about the basic molecular mechanisms underlying the pathogenesis of neurodegenerative diseases is still lacking. A team of researchers found out the implication of lysosomes in the spread of Parkinson's disease.

www.news-medical.net

