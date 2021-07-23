Cancel
Tennis

Tokyo Olympics live streams for July 23; Opening Ceremony

9NEWS
 11 days ago

Although competition at the Tokyo Olympics already began a couple of days ago, Friday marks the official start of the Games with the Opening Ceremony. And although the event happens starting at 8 p.m. in Tokyo, you’ll be able to watch it live starting across the U.S. early Friday morning.

You’ll find the livestream link for that below as well as several opening round and even medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET., which spans both Friday and Saturday in Japan.

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.

These times and events are subject to change.

4:55am MT: Opening Ceremony (LIVE)

11:00am MT: (NBC) Olympics Primetime Preview Show

5:30pm MT: (NBC) Opening Ceremony (Replay)

5:30pm MT: Rowing, Men's and women's four and lightweight double sculls heats; and single sculls and double sculls repechages

6:00pm MT: Badminton, Session 1 Group Play Court 1

6:00pm MT: Badminton, Session 1 Group Play Court 2

6:00pm MT: Badminton, Session 1 Group Play Court 3

6:00pm MT: Women’s Beach Volleyball, Japan vs. Czech Republic

6:30pm MT: Archery, Mixed Team Prelims 1/8 Prelims

6:00pm MT: Fencing, Women's Individual Epee; Men's Individual Sabre

6:00pm MT: Men's Handball, Norway vs. Brazil

6:00pm MT: Table Tennis, Men's and Women's Singles; Mixed Doubles - Table 1

6:00pm MT: Table Tennis, Men's and Women's Singles; Mixed Doubles - Table 2

6:00pm MT: Table Tennis, Men's and Women's Singles; Mixed Doubles - Table 3

6:00pm MT: Table Tennis, Men's and Women's Singles; Mixed Doubles - Table 4

6:00pm MT: Men's Volleyball, Italy vs. Canada

6:20pm MT: Weightlifting, Women's 49kg Group B

6:30pm MT: Men's Field Hockey, Japan vs. Australia

7:00pm MT: Men’s Beach Volleyball, Brazil vs. Argentina

7:00pm MT: Men's Field Hockey, New Zealand vs. India

7:00pm MT: Men's Gymnastics Qualifications, Subdivision 1, Multi-view Apparatus Feed

7:00pm MT: Men's Gymnastics Qualifications, Subdivision 1, Main Coverage

7:00pm MT: Softball, Australia vs. Canada

7:00pm MT: Taekwondo, Men's 58kg and Women's 49kg Preliminaries, Quarterfinals and Repechages

7:15pm MT: 3x3 Basketball, Pool Play, Session 1 (4 games)

7:45pm MT: Shooting, Women's Air Rifle Final

8:00pm MT: Women’s Beach Volleyball, Brazil vs. Argentina

8:00pm MT: Boxing, Men's Heavy, Welter, Light; Women's Feather

8:00pm MT: Cycling, Men's Road Race

8:00pm MT: Men's Handball, France vs. Argentina

8:00pm MT: Judo, Men's 60kg; Women's 48kg Elimination rounds and Quarterfinals

8:00pm MT: Tennis, Center Court, Match 1

8:00pm MT: Tennis, Court 1, Match 1

8:00pm MT: Tennis, Court 2, Match 1

8:00pm MT: Tennis, Court 3, Match 1

8:00pm MT: Tennis, Court 4, Match 1

8:00pm MT: Tennis, Court 5, Match 1

8:00pm MT: Tennis, Court 6, Match 1

8:00pm MT: Tennis, Court 7, Match 1

8:00pm MT: Tennis, Court 8, Match 1

8:00pm MT: Tennis, Court 9, Match 1

8:00pm MT: Tennis, Court 10, Match 1

8:00pm MT: Tennis, Court 11, Match 1

8:00pm MT: (Olympic Channel) Tennis, Day 1, Round 1 Singles, Doubles

8:05pm MT: Men's Volleyball, Brazil vs. Tunisia

8:45pm MT: Men's Field Hockey, Netherlands vs. Belgium

9:00pm MT: Women’s Beach Volleyball, Canada vs. Netherlands

9:15pm MT: Men's Field Hockey, Argentina vs. Spain

9:50pm MT: Weightlifting, Women's 49kg Group A

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Tokyo Olympics

Related
Swimming & Surfing5newsonline.com

Why divers shower after every dive at the Tokyo Olympics

Competitive divers often go straight to a shower or jump in a jacuzzi just moments after they get out of the pool. It's a practice that has a lot of people wondering what's going on during the Olympics and seeking out answers on Google. Well, it all has to do with muscles.
Swimming & SurfingHuffingtonPost

Katie Ledecky Wins Another Gold But Has Even Better News

Katie Ledecky won the 800-meter freestyle at her third straight Olympics on Saturday but offered perhaps even better news for U.S. swim fans: She isn’t done burning up the pool at future Olympics if she can help it. More on that in a bit. First, enjoy her victory over Australian...
SportsPosted by
AFP

Biles out of more Olympic events as doping case rocks athletics

Simone Biles pulled out of two more events at the Olympics on Saturday, raising major doubts over whether she will compete again in Tokyo as Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was thrown out after failing a doping test. - Okagbare fails doping test - The morning action at the Olympic Stadium was overshadowed by Okagbare's failed doping test.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Poland offers asylum to Belarus runner as husband hurriedly flees to Ukraine

Poland has offered asylum to Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya after the athlete claimed team officials had tried to force her to return to Belarus.At the same time, it was reported that her husband had fled to Ukraine from Belarus.On Sunday, images began circulating of Ms Tsimanouskaya refusing to board a plane at Tokyo’s Haneda airport. She was apparently being taken out of Tokyo “against her will” after criticising national coaches for the Belarus team over their preparations for the Games.Later, the sprinter presented herself at the Polish embassy in Tokyo, where she is believed to be seeking a Polish visa....
SportsPosted by
The US Sun

What time is Simone Biles competing August 3?

SIMONE Biles is making her return to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for one final event. Americans will have one last chance to watch the gymnast compete for gold. Biles will compete in the beam event final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The event will air at 4:50am ET on August...
SportsHuffingtonPost

Sha'Carri Richardson Delivers Strong Message About The Olympic 100-Meter Final

Sha’Carri Richardson left conjecture over how she would have done in the Olympic 100-meter final to others on Twitter. The American track star, left off the Olympic team for using marijuana, had only positive vibes on Saturday to send to Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson for their gold, silver and bronze-winning performance in Tokyo.
SportsPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Why Sunisa Lee Says She is Deleting Her Twitter After Uneven Bars Final

After scoring the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for uneven bars, Team USA gymnast, Sunisa Lee says she’s going to take a break from Twitter for a while. According to People, Lee told reporters at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in order to prepare for the upcoming beam finals, she is going to stay off social media and possibly delete Twitter. “Instagram is not as bad because I can’t really see what people, but [on] Twitter, it’s just so easy to see everything,” Lee states. She also notes that TikTok is her “getaway” app, so it’s just fun to have.
CyclingPosted by
The US Sun

Olympic cyclist in bizarre crash as handlebars snap off at 65kmh after ‘incredibly rare’ equipment fail at Tokyo 2020

AUSTRALIAN cyclist Alex Porter was left utterly confused after he crashed in the Olympic men's team pursuit when his handlebars snapped off. The 25-year-old went down at around 65km/h [40mph] and his three teammates swiftly put their hands up to indicate they would like a restart, something which was permitted due to the nature of the crash.

