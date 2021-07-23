Tokyo Olympics live streams for July 23; Opening Ceremony

Although competition at the Tokyo Olympics already began a couple of days ago, Friday marks the official start of the Games with the Opening Ceremony. And although the event happens starting at 8 p.m. in Tokyo, you’ll be able to watch it live starting across the U.S. early Friday morning.

You’ll find the livestream link for that below as well as several opening round and even medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET., which spans both Friday and Saturday in Japan.

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.

These times and events are subject to change.

4:55am MT: Opening Ceremony (LIVE)

11:00am MT: (NBC) Olympics Primetime Preview Show

5:30pm MT: (NBC) Opening Ceremony (Replay)

5:30pm MT: Rowing, Men's and women's four and lightweight double sculls heats; and single sculls and double sculls repechages

6:00pm MT: Badminton, Session 1 Group Play Court 1

6:00pm MT: Badminton, Session 1 Group Play Court 2

6:00pm MT: Badminton, Session 1 Group Play Court 3

6:00pm MT: Women’s Beach Volleyball, Japan vs. Czech Republic

6:30pm MT: Archery, Mixed Team Prelims 1/8 Prelims

6:00pm MT: Fencing, Women's Individual Epee; Men's Individual Sabre

6:00pm MT: Men's Handball, Norway vs. Brazil

6:00pm MT: Table Tennis, Men's and Women's Singles; Mixed Doubles - Table 1

6:00pm MT: Table Tennis, Men's and Women's Singles; Mixed Doubles - Table 2

6:00pm MT: Table Tennis, Men's and Women's Singles; Mixed Doubles - Table 3

6:00pm MT: Table Tennis, Men's and Women's Singles; Mixed Doubles - Table 4

6:00pm MT: Men's Volleyball, Italy vs. Canada

6:20pm MT: Weightlifting, Women's 49kg Group B

6:30pm MT: Men's Field Hockey, Japan vs. Australia

7:00pm MT: Men’s Beach Volleyball, Brazil vs. Argentina

7:00pm MT: Men's Field Hockey, New Zealand vs. India

7:00pm MT: Men's Gymnastics Qualifications, Subdivision 1, Multi-view Apparatus Feed

7:00pm MT: Men's Gymnastics Qualifications, Subdivision 1, Main Coverage

7:00pm MT: Softball, Australia vs. Canada

7:00pm MT: Taekwondo, Men's 58kg and Women's 49kg Preliminaries, Quarterfinals and Repechages

7:15pm MT: 3x3 Basketball, Pool Play, Session 1 (4 games)

7:45pm MT: Shooting, Women's Air Rifle Final

8:00pm MT: Women’s Beach Volleyball, Brazil vs. Argentina

8:00pm MT: Boxing, Men's Heavy, Welter, Light; Women's Feather

8:00pm MT: Cycling, Men's Road Race

8:00pm MT: Men's Handball, France vs. Argentina

8:00pm MT: Judo, Men's 60kg; Women's 48kg Elimination rounds and Quarterfinals

8:00pm MT: Tennis, Center Court, Match 1

8:00pm MT: Tennis, Court 1, Match 1

8:00pm MT: Tennis, Court 2, Match 1

8:00pm MT: Tennis, Court 3, Match 1

8:00pm MT: Tennis, Court 4, Match 1

8:00pm MT: Tennis, Court 5, Match 1

8:00pm MT: Tennis, Court 6, Match 1

8:00pm MT: Tennis, Court 7, Match 1

8:00pm MT: Tennis, Court 8, Match 1

8:00pm MT: Tennis, Court 9, Match 1

8:00pm MT: Tennis, Court 10, Match 1

8:00pm MT: Tennis, Court 11, Match 1

8:00pm MT: (Olympic Channel) Tennis, Day 1, Round 1 Singles, Doubles

8:05pm MT: Men's Volleyball, Brazil vs. Tunisia

8:45pm MT: Men's Field Hockey, Netherlands vs. Belgium

9:00pm MT: Women’s Beach Volleyball, Canada vs. Netherlands

9:15pm MT: Men's Field Hockey, Argentina vs. Spain

9:50pm MT: Weightlifting, Women's 49kg Group A

