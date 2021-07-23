Edible Plants of the Southwest

From desert treks to backpacking in the alpine, keep an eye out for these wild eats. For thousands of years, inhabitants of the Southwest have foraged for plants, herbs, nuts, seeds, berries and more — many of which served as food staples or offered medicinal properties. Nowadays, packing in the food needed for a day trip or a multiday excursion is common practice. While foraging is seen as a hobby these days, knowing which plants are edible in the backcountry could save your life in a pinch — or at the very least, serve as a tasty trail treat. Many different kinds of edible plants exist, but these six are quite common and easy to identify.