Teen hit in the face by flying seagull while on amusement ride in Wildwood

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 13-year-old girl was hit in the face by a seagull while riding an amusement park ride in Wildwood. Kiley Holman was celebrating her friend’s birthday at Morey’s Piers in Wildwood when she was struck and left with minor injuries. The girls were just seconds into their ride on the SlingShot when the bird struck her.

