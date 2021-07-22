Cancel
North Highlands, CA

Structure Fire Spreads To Cars, Apartment Complex In North Highlands

CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 11 days ago

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – A structure fire spread to vehicles and a nearby apartment complex in North Highlands on Thursday night.

Metro Fire Department firefighters responded to the fire in the 3400 block of I Street near McClellan Park. A Department spokesperson says the fire started as a structure fire also burning several cars before spreading to an apartment complex.

The extent of damage is unknown at this point.

Watch for more updates on this developing story.

