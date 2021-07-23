The Ultimate Guide to Clustering Algorithms and Topic Modeling
Clustering is one of the most used unsupervised machine learning algorithms. You can think of clustering as putting unorganized data points into different categories so that you can learn more about the structures of your data. Clustering has a variety of applications in extracting information from data without labels. For example, companies cluster customers based on their characteristics, like purchasing behaviors, to make better market campaigns, to set pricing strategies to make more profit, etc. Clustering algorithms are also widely used in natural language processing (NLP) to extract information from unstructured textual data, and topic modeling is one example.towardsdatascience.com
