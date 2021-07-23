Cancel
Financial Reports

OP Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 11 days ago

OP Bancorp (OPBK) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $6.4 million. The bank, based in Los Angeles, said it had earnings of 42 cents per share. The company posted revenue of $17.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $16.8 million, beating Street forecasts. OP Bancorp...

