Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-22 22:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE WOODBURY BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST FRIDAY FOR GILA AND MARICOPA COUNTIES At 1051 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Woodbury Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Tonto National Monument. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Woodbury Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Woodbury Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Roosevelt, Tonto National Monument and Roosevelt Dam. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0