Top 5-04: Where are the best cocktails in New Orleans?

Here are the best drinks (and recipes) to try at home. According to many, New Orleans is the city where the cocktail, as we know it, was first invented. As the legend goes, in the 19th century, Creole apothecary owner Antoine Amadie Peychaud mixed up a concoction of French brandy, bitters, water and sugar and created a drink that would later become known as The Sazerac. This cocktail is now the official cocktail of New Orleans.