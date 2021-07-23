Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Top 5-04: Where are the best cocktails in New Orleans?

By Marielle Songy
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the best drinks (and recipes) to try at home. According to many, New Orleans is the city where the cocktail, as we know it, was first invented. As the legend goes, in the 19th century, Creole apothecary owner Antoine Amadie Peychaud mixed up a concoction of French brandy, bitters, water and sugar and created a drink that would later become known as The Sazerac. This cocktail is now the official cocktail of New Orleans.

