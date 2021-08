DANIELLE KOVACHEVICH — FOUNDER OF DAE. Some say etiquette and manners are old fashioned. Danielle Kovachevich, certified etiquette instructor and founder of the Detroit Academy of Etiquette, would like to politely disagree. Kovachevich says having good manners and knowing how to create positive social interactions with others are more important than ever; in fact, impeccable manners will automatically set you apart from your competition.