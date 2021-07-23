Ashley O’Shea

Join us for an hour of fun, stress-free cardio drumming with Drums Alive instructor Ashley Field on Tuesday, July 27th at 6:30pm. Drums Alive is for every age and ability level. You are invited to follow along with the instructor and allow your brain and body to become one or you can lay low and enjoy the music and bang the "drum" to your own beat! This will be outdoors, in the Greenwood parking lot. Chairs will be provided for those who cannot stand for a full hour. This program is weather dependent with a rain date on July 29th at 6:30pm. Spaces are limited. Please register in advance. Social distancing should be maintained. Co-hosted by Longmeadow Adult Center and Storrs Library, and sponsored by FOLOCA. Register: https://www.eventkeeper.com/code/ekform.cfm?curOrg=STORRS&curID=518765.