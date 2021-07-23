Shelly Orsi

SAIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Saia from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist raised their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.92.