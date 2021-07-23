Cancel
Economy

Shelly Orsi

By James Bessette
Providence Business News
 11 days ago

2021 40 Under Forty Awards Shelly Orsi | 39 | Senior Vice President, Client and Business Management Executive, Bank of America Corp. What is the best advice you have ever received? Don't be afraid of failure or making mistakes. Decisions whether right or wrong move us forward. What moment changed your life more than any…

pbn.com

