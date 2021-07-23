The making of Raiders of the Lost Ark – archive, 1981

This interview was conducted by Guest Contributor Erik Sharkey. If you don’t know the name Drew Struzan, you definitely know his artwork. Drew has painted iconic movie posters for some of the biggest franchises in history, like Star Wars, Back to the Future, Harry Potter, and Indiana Jones. My generation grew up seeing his beautiful posters for films like The Goonies and Big Trouble in Little China in the theater lobby and in full page newspaper ads. Drew’s posters were a big part of the moviegoing experience. They captured the imagination of the films we loved, and sometimes we wished that the movies were as good as Drew’s posters.