A reverse stock split of SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI) has gone into effect today. These are the details. A reverse stock split of SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI) – a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software – has gone into effect today. The reverse stock split is at a ratio of one post-split share for every two pre-split shares. SolarWinds common stock will continue to trade on the NYSE under the symbol SWI and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis today.