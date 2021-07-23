Former Penn State wrestler David Taylor has his eyes set on gold at the Tokyo Olympics

When Penn State wrestling legend David Taylor takes the mat in Tokyo this week in his first Olympics appearance, he’ll realize a dream that’s been a longtime coming. The road to the Olympics has not been not an easy stroll for Taylor, who just now earned a spot on the Team USA roster, following two previous attempts in 2012 and 2016 that ended with winning records but fell just short of his Olympic dreams. But after fighting through a weight change, ACL injury and a pandemic, Taylor has finally made it onto the sport’s biggest stage.