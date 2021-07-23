Do Severe Storm Emergency Alerts Mean SouthCoast Weather Is Getting Worse?

Soon, severe weather information will be sent right to your phone courtesy of the National Weather Service, but is this a service we really need?. Personally, I feel like people get news about the weather everywhere already. There are apps right in the palm of your hand, not to mention everyone talking about severe weather on social media. The Fun 107 app sends out the forecast each morning at exactly 7 a.m. so you know what to expect from your day. So are these alerts really necessary?