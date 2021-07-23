Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Do Severe Storm Emergency Alerts Mean SouthCoast Weather Is Getting Worse?

By Nancy Hall
Posted by 
FUN 107
FUN 107
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Soon, severe weather information will be sent right to your phone courtesy of the National Weather Service, but is this a service we really need?. Personally, I feel like people get news about the weather everywhere already. There are apps right in the palm of your hand, not to mention everyone talking about severe weather on social media. The Fun 107 app sends out the forecast each morning at exactly 7 a.m. so you know what to expect from your day. So are these alerts really necessary?

fun107.com

Comments / 0

FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Winter Storm#Extreme Weather#Stormtracker#Southcoast Weather#Noaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Weather
News Break
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Environmentwpsdlocal6.com

Changes to NWS issued Weather Warnings

Effective as of August 2nd, 2021 the National Weather Service is changing how they convey the impacts and differences within severe thunderstorms to the public. Tornadoes and severe thunderstorms both can be life-threatening -- however, like tornadoes, severe storms are all different. NOT every warning produces widespread damage. The goal of this change is to better convey what a severe storm is producing.
EnvironmentNBC Connecticut

New ‘Damaging Threat' Categories To Be Issued by NWS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Update Includes New ‘Damaging Threat' Categories. Starting Monday, the National Weather Service is adding new “damaging threat” categories to severe thunderstorm warnings when they are issued. They’re implementing this change to better communicate the severity of individual severe thunderstorms. There are three categories: baseline, considerable and destructive.
Bucks County, PAphl17.com

NWS Confirms 9 Tornadoes, Short of Daily Record

Major cleanup is still underway across the region after severe weather hit the area Thursday July 29, 2021. The National Weather Service in Mount Holly confirmed nine tornadoes touched down last week in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Bucks county is dealing with most of the damage after an EF-3 twister...
Bannock County, IDweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bannock by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 15:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bannock The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Bannock County in southeastern Idaho * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 313 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Arimo. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Saguache County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 17:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Saguache The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Saguache County in central Colorado * Until 830 PM MDT. * At 519 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Willow Creek, Spanish Creek, and Cottonwood Creek. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Baca Grande area south of Crestone. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Comments / 0

Community Policy