July 26-Aug 1: Results from the Mariners, Hops, Canadians and Pickles and more info on baseball.Here's a daily look at baseball: WEDNESDAY, JULY 28 Pro baseball Astros 11, Mariners 4 — Houston had 15 hits for the second consecutive game at T-Mobile Park. Kyle Tucker and Yuli Gurriel hit solo homers. Gurriel went 3-for-6 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Aledmys Diaz had two hits and three RBIs and Carlos Correa had three hits. The Astros had at least one hit and one run off all five Seattle pitchers, including starter Yusei Kikuchi. Newly acquired Abraham Toro homered again,...