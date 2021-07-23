Trace Market is Now Open at W Seattle with Artisanal Refresh
A pandemic shift in how many now prefer to eat has sparked an entirely fresh dining experience at W Seattle. Its former fine-dining restaurant TRACE is making way for an artisanal, fast, local, and earth friendly food mecca called TRACE Market. The reimagined space will serve breakfast and lunch and feature market-driven dishes inspired by the regional bounty of the Pacific Northwest and using traceable ingredients.www.eatinseattle.com
Comments / 0