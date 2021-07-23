Cancel
Bill.com snaps up Invoice2go to simplify business payments

The cloud-based software company Bill.com has announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Invoice2go in a stock and cash transaction value at $625m. While Bill.com provides SMBs with a way to simplify, digitize and automate complex back-office financial operations, Invoice2go is a mobile-first accounts receivable (AR) software provider that helps SMBs and freelancers grow their client base, manage invoices and payments, build their brand and more.

