Bill.com snaps up Invoice2go to simplify business payments
The cloud-based software company Bill.com has announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Invoice2go in a stock and cash transaction value at $625m. While Bill.com provides SMBs with a way to simplify, digitize and automate complex back-office financial operations, Invoice2go is a mobile-first accounts receivable (AR) software provider that helps SMBs and freelancers grow their client base, manage invoices and payments, build their brand and more.www.techradar.com
Comments / 0