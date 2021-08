FARGO, ND (KVRR/Jackson Roberts) – Fargo Force’s Jack Peart grew up in Minnesota, played hockey in the FM area, and is committed to Saint Cloud State. After that, he’ll have the opportunity to continue playing in his home state. The defensemen was taken 54th overall by the Wild in the 2nd round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, making him the 15th Minnesota native to be selected by the club and the first in seventeen years. It comes after the Saint Cloud State commit tallied seven points this past postseason, tied for the most. Xcel Energy Center is where he’s always wanted to be.