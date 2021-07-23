Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Koenigsegg’s Absurdly Awesome 1,600hp Jesko ‘Megacar’ Gets A Proper Introduction From The Man Himself

By Bill Roberson
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Really, in my book, there are two people making cars these days that truly bear watching: Elon Musk and Christian von Koenigsegg. Musk we all know. Swedish impresario Koenigsegg (say “Cone-egg-seg”) is certainly familiar to supercar fans but is a bit more removed from the mainstream, likely as his focus is a bit more... focused on his cars, and he tends not to wander off-task to start civilizations on other planets, tunnel or hyperloop between cities and develop mind-computer linking systems. But who knows, maybe Christian is secretly working on world domination plans or is training to take down Conor McGregor in the octagon. Even money, I’d say.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

256K+
Followers
63K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Von Koenigsegg
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Conor Mcgregor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Koenigsegg Jesko#Hp#Swedish#Supercar#Us Supercar Dreamers#Upod#Gme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Cars
Related
Video Gamestecheblog.com

Elon Musk Shares Video of Tesla Cybertruck and Roadster In Post-Apocalyptic Video Game

Tesla China and Tencent Games collaborated to bring both the new Cybertruck as well as the second-generation Roadster into Game for Peace (PUBGM). Speaking of the Cybertruck, Elon Musk announced that the production Tesla Cybertruck will be nearly exactly as shown when it debuted in 2019 from a design and engineering standpoint, but will include a four-wheel steering system that enables the vehicle to complete tight turns and maneuver with high agility. Read more for the video and additional information.
CarsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

New Koenigsegg Jesko shown off on video

Yesterday we heard that the new Koenigsegg Jesko hypercar had gone into production and now we get to have a look at the car in a new video. The video below from Koenigsegg gives us a look at a pre-production version of the new Jesko, the car looks amazing from the video.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Everything You Need To Know About The Koenigsegg Jesko Attack

The Koenigsegg Jesko was amazing enough, but then Koenigsegg announced the Jesko Absolut, and we couldn't decide which was best. The original for handling and insane pace, or the Absolut for even more insane pace? Unless you're one of the lucky few with the kind of money to actually need to make a choice (Koenigsegg won't let you have both), it probably doesn't matter. We've just been soaking up the teasers and videos of the new "megacars", as Christian von Koenigsegg calls them, with their epic engines. Just a few days ago, von Koenigsegg whet our appetites further by revealing a pre-production Jesko, and a few days on from that, he's taking us on a personal tour of the car's many exciting features while also revealing the car's new name.
EconomyInverse

Tesla Cybertruck release date: Elon Musk reveals a disappointing update

The Tesla Cybertruck is coming — but it may take some time before it reaches buyers. During the company’s second-quarter 2021 earnings call this week, the all-electric car firm explained how its upcoming pickup truck will demonstrate several manufacturing and battery design changes. But while the truck is scheduled to start hitting roads in late 2021, it will depend on how these planned changes pan out.
CarsBusiness Insider

Watch the Tesla Model S Plaid race one of the world's fastest production cars and leave it in the dust

The Tesla Model S Plaid went head-to-head with the Porsche Taycan Turbo S, and there was no competition. Brooks Weisblat, the host of DragTimes, has been testing the Tesla Model S Plaid in a series of videos on his YouTube channel. On Thursday, Weisblat posted a video comparing the speed of the Model S Plaid on the quarter-mile track at Palm Beach International Raceway with that of a Taycan Turbo S, a Porsche that MotorTrend named one of the fastest production cars in the world earlier this year.
CarsPistonheads

Koenigsegg talks 1280hp Jesko 'megacar'

Koenigsegg isn't a name that pops up all that often, but when it does, it's usually worth paying attention to. This is one of those times, as the brand has unveiled its brand-new, production-ready Jesko supercar. If you've already seen the pictures floating about on the internet this week, then it gets better. Mr Koenigsegg himself - the name's Christian von Koenigsegg - has now given us a beautiful walk-around of the Jesko, inside and out, in all its glory.
CarsCarscoops

Christian Von Koenigsegg Takes Us On A Detailed Walkthrough Of The Jesko

A few days ago, Koenigsegg presented a pre-production prototype of the Jesko, signaling the imminent start of production two and a half years after its original debut. The company’s founder and CEO, Christian von Koenigsegg, appeared in an official video giving us a detailed presentation of the car which is very close to the final production model.
CarsTop Speed

Take a Nice Tour of the Koenigsegg Jesko Before Seeing It Exercise Its Grunt

Hypercars are at the top of the automotive food chain. They have the best drivetrains, the most advanced tech, and are the most capable. The Koenigsegg Jesko is one of the latest and best examples of that. And although most of us will not be able to afford one, we can at least watch in awe as Koenigsegg founder and CEO, Christian von Koenigsegg, gives us a tour around the pre-production Jesko before engaging in some spirited driving.
CarsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

New Koenigsegg Jesko hypercar enters production

Koenigsegg has announced that their latest hypercar, the Koenigsegg Jesko has entered production and the first customer deliveries will start next year. The new Koenigsegg Jesko hypercar will come with a 5.0 twin turbo litre engine that can produce up to 1600 horsepower when powered by E85 biofuel or 1280hp on standard petrol.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

A Koenigsegg Jesko Is Basically Bullet Bill for Rich People

The Koenigsegg Jesko is designed to do one thing: get a (rich) person from Point A, around some corners, and back to Point A as fast as humanly possible. Basically, it’s like climbing into Bullet Bill, pressing “B”, and sending your happy ass off into the horizon. Or firing yourself out of a $3,000,000 cannon. Or jumping out of a plane. Actually, that last one is too slow. You will go faster in a Jesko. But what in the hell is it?
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Insane, Hard-to-Pronounce Technology Behind the Koenigsegg Jesko

Christian von Koenigsegg is a genius. Now, his hypercar firm has applied that genius to the Koenigsegg Jesko, the brand’s ultra track-focused hypercar. And it’s not just the Jesko. Recently, the brand has made leaps and bounds in both sustainability and performance that it has applied to a range of models, from the Jesko to the Regera, to the Gemera. In many ways, a tiny factory in Angelholm, Sweden is pushing the envelope more than a litany of larger, better-funded brands.
Carstorquenews.com

The Model Y Is Quickly Becoming Tesla's Premier Vehicle And The New Design Will Raise Its Stock Even More

The Tesla Model Y came onto the scene just over a year ago, but sky is the limit for this crossover. The upcoming changes to the Model Y will draw more attention to the car. The Model Y is a part of the crossover SUV segment which is an important segment for Tesla. Tesla has the Model X, but that vehicle sits at a price point that is above what most people can afford. The Model Y is a smaller vehicle and is also around 1,000 pounds lighter. However, Tesla is taking the Model Y to new heights in many ways with the new design. One of the Model Y’s greatest achievements is that it was the first car to make Tesla a profit in the initial quarter of its release.
Technologymspoweruser.com

Watch Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta V9.1 in action

Three weeks ago Tesla released their long-awaited new FSD Beta version 9 software for Tesla owners who purchased the $10,000 package, and yesterday the company followed up with FSD Beta 9.1. That update appears to be mainly bug fixes, but as usual eager owners have given the software update a...
Softwareinsideevs.com

Musk Admits Throttling Model S Battery Voltage Was Wrong

Running the world’s leading EV manufacturer can’t be an easy job, and making some wrong decisions along the way is inevitable. Elon Musk admitted that one of these decisions was when Tesla throttled the battery voltage of 1,743 Model S sedans. Tesla did that via an over-the-air update dispatched in May 2019 to temporarily reduce the maximum voltage of Model S sedans.
BusinessInverse

Tesla Model Y: Elon Musk teases ‘new design’ to reach even more buyers

Some say you shouldn’t fix what ain’t broke, but Elon Musk doesn’t seem to want to settle. The already commercially successful Tesla Model Y is getting a redesign, and it could enable the firm’s mass-market car to reach more buyers than ever. During the company’s second-quarter 2021 earnings call this...
Carsinsideevs.com

Tesla Model S Plaid Meets Its Match, And The Rival Is Unexpected

It was only a matter of time before the Tesla Model S Plaid would meet its match, and it has already lost a few races that we're aware of. However, those losses were against cars that aren't considered passenger production vehicles, or cars with crazy mods, like nitrous. In the video above, the Model S loses in a big way, and this time, it's to a toy car, though it's not just any toy car.

Comments / 0

Community Policy