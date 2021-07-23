Koenigsegg’s Absurdly Awesome 1,600hp Jesko ‘Megacar’ Gets A Proper Introduction From The Man Himself

The Koenigsegg Jesko was amazing enough, but then Koenigsegg announced the Jesko Absolut, and we couldn't decide which was best. The original for handling and insane pace, or the Absolut for even more insane pace? Unless you're one of the lucky few with the kind of money to actually need to make a choice (Koenigsegg won't let you have both), it probably doesn't matter. We've just been soaking up the teasers and videos of the new "megacars", as Christian von Koenigsegg calls them, with their epic engines. Just a few days ago, von Koenigsegg whet our appetites further by revealing a pre-production Jesko, and a few days on from that, he's taking us on a personal tour of the car's many exciting features while also revealing the car's new name.