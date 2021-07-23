Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

AP source: Big 12 leaders discuss how to keep Texas and OU

By RALPH D. RUSSO
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVUir_0b5PAVJ000

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Big 12 leaders held a call without Texas and Oklahoma on Thursday to discuss how to keep the league's flagship schools from bolting to the Southeastern Conference — and contingency plans to survive without them.

“There was no panic,” a person familiar with the meeting told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Big 12 was not making its internal discussions public. “All options are on the table.”

The Big 12 put out a statement Thursday night that revealed few details, but made clear the eight members in danger of being left behind want the Longhorns and Sooners to stay put. And that leaving could be costly for Texas and Oklahoma.

“There is a recognition that institutions may act in their own self-interest, however there is an expectation that members adhere to Conference bylaws and the enforcement of Grant of Rights agreements,” the statement said.

The Big 12's grant of rights, which ties a school's media rights to the conference, runs through the current television deals with ESPN and Fox. Those expire in June 2025.

For Oklahoma and Texas to leave the Big 12 sooner they would either relinquish tens of millions in television revenue for every year the grant is in effect or agree to a financial settlement with the conference.

The person familiar with Thursday's call said Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, athletic directors and school presidents and chancellors discussed possible options for persuading Texas and Oklahoma to remain in the Big 12 and potential ways to keep the conference going if they leave.

Texas and Oklahoma were invited to join the call, and the hope is the Big 12 will soon hear directly from their conference mates, the person said.

Texas and Oklahoma have discussed a move to the SEC with officials from the powerhouse conference, but no formal invitation has been extended nor have the schools officially informed the Big 12 they intend to leave.

Earlier Thursday, leaders from other conferences leaders were hesitant to speculate on what's next, but some observers were concerned about the potential consequences.

“College football is filled with people operating in silos and what they fail to realize is that if they only look at and try to build their silo as big and as shiny as possible than the entirety of the sport is not going to be as strong as it needs to be,” said former Colorado quarterback Joel Klatt, the lead college football analyst for Fox, which holds television rights with the Big 12, Big Ten and Pac-12.

“I think a move like this would be to the detriment of the sport overall.”

Former Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield put it more starkly: “It would ruin the Big 12. It would be done,” Mayfield said during a break in shooting TV commercials in Cleveland.

The Big 12 was thought to be on life support about a decade ago after losing Nebraska, Colorado, Texas A&M and Missouri. Managing to hold on to Texas and Oklahoma allowed the Big 12 to survive as a Power Five conference after it added TCU and West Virginia.

Back when that was playing out, conferences were reacting to one another. The Big Ten pushed over the first domino when it announced in 2009 it was going to explore expansion. Eventually, it lured Nebraska away from the Big 12.

“We often talk about how uncomfortable this time is,” new Nebraska AD Trev Alberts said. “It is. It’s a changing environment. There’s a lot of stress. Now’s the time you want to be part of some stability.”

That Big Ten expansion sparked a frenzy, with conferences and schools fending for themselves. Could a Texas/Oklahoma move to the SEC be the next fire starter?

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren was asked about the news and whether it could prompt the conference to look at expansion —- maybe even reaching out to the two Big 12 schools —- as he opened football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Warren stayed away from speculating, calling the news just another example of the volatility sweeping through college sports.

“That’s the world that we live in right now,” he said. "From where we sit, we’re always constantly evaluating what’s in the best interest of the conference.”

Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips, who took over earlier this year after being athletic director at Northwestern, took a similarly cautious approach.

“I think it’s critically important for all of us to always be paying attention to what’s happening in the landscape and understanding what’s happening across the country, whether you’re a conference commissioner, whether you’re an athletic director, whether you’re a president,” he said. “It’s just part of all of our responsibility. And this is the latest maybe conversation that we’re hearing about.”

Former Wisconsin athletic director Alvarez was at Lucas Oil Stadium because the Big Ten announced he would be taking a new role at the conference: special advisor for football. He retired earlier this year.

Alvarez, 74, is not one to shy away from giving his thoughts on a topic. But news of realignment ramping up again caught him off guard.

“It's something you certainly have your antenna up for," Alvarez said.

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said he had one question for the SEC if it did decide to add the Longhorns and their Horns Up hand sign to the conference?

“Is Horns Down going to be a be a 15-yard penalty in the SEC (as it can be at times in the Big 12)?” Drinkwitz said. "I asked Commissioner Sankey and he said ’no comment.'”

___

AP sports writers Tom Withers in Cleveland and Aaron Beard in Charlotte contributed to this report.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://APpodcasts.com

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
62K+
Followers
58K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
West Virginia State
City
Cleveland, TX
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Klatt
Person
Bob Bowlsby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Football#College Football#American Football#Ap#Ou#The Associated Press#Longhorns#Sooners#The Big 12#Espn#Sec#Pac 12#Heisman Trophy#Tcu#The Big Ten#Atlantic Coast Conference#Northwestern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Sports
University of Oklahoma
News Break
Texas Christian University
News Break
Southeastern Conference
Related
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Lincoln Riley Uses 1 Word To Describe Big 12 Conference

For years now, the Big 12 has had a reputation of being a defense-optional league, but Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley says that’s not the case. During an interview with Sirius XM at Big 12 Media Days last week, Riley discussed the defensive coaching and game-planning in the league, which he views as second to none.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits 1 Thing ‘Scares Him To Death’

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their way to a national championship victory this past year, capping off an undefeated season with a win over Ohio State in the title game. Nick Saban claimed his seventh national championship as a head coach and continued to distinguish himself as one of the best leaders college football has ever seen.
Texas StatePosted by
The Spun

Barry Switzer Says 1 School Is Hurt Most By Oklahoma, Texas

Oklahoma and Texas’ move to the SEC has sparked plenty of debate about what this addition means for the conference’s existing 14 teams. Barry Switzer, who has deep connections with both the SEC and the Big 12, believes this move will benefit the Arkansas Razorbacks. Switzer served as a player/assistant...
Texas StatePosted by
The Spun

Report: 2 SEC Schools Firmly Against Oklahoma, Texas

The potential addition of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC will likely come down to a vote by the league’s member schools. According to a report by the Houston Chronicle, the Sooners and the Longhorns have expressed interest in leaving the Big 12, with eyes on the SEC. However, according to multiple reports, Oklahoma and Texas will need voting approval from the SEC’s schools. At least 75 percent of the SEC’s 14 schools will reportedly need to be in favor of the addition of Oklahoma and Texas.
College Sportsthespun.com

Big 12 Reportedly Considering Merger With Another Conference

The race to form super conferences within college football is on. Texas and Oklahoma are headed to the SEC, so where does the Big 12 go from here? The Pac-12 isn’t just an option, but is involved in ongoing discussions among conference leaders. On thursday, conference leaders discussed “reaching out”...
Oklahoma Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Jimbo Fisher warns Texas, Oklahoma about joining the SEC: 'Be careful what you ask for'

The Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman dropped a bombshell report about Texas and Oklahoma having interest in joining the SEC. Zwerneman wrote that a source indicates an “announcement could come within a couple of weeks concerning the potential addition of UT and OU to the league.” The SEC would then be set to become the first 16-team Super Conference in college football.
Corydon Times-Republican

This is the Worst County to Live in Iowa

Life expectancy fell by 1.5 years in the United States in 2020. The decline, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid crisis, represents the most pronounced regression in public health in the United States since World War II. While the most recent dip in life expectancy in the U.S....
College SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Another Big 12 school looking to potentially join the Big Ten

The college football world is in absolute chaos at the moment with Oklahoma and Texas both looking to depart the Big 12 in favor of the SEC. There was a report on Friday that Kansas has a call setup with the Big Ten to inquire about potentially joining the northern midwest conference — which would come with some cache in basketball, but none in football — but another has apparently emerged that would come with both.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

What if Penn State actually joins the SEC?

Conference realignment rumors are swirling, including speculation that three Big Ten teams could wind up in the SEC, which would have major implications for Penn State. With conference realignment rumors swirling and the ‘super conference’ phrase becoming more prevalent, is it possible Penn State could actually leave the Big Ten and join the SEC?
College Sportssportswar.com

Yep, and Texas Tech (TCU/Baylor) and OSU for a bridge.

One of the ESPN talking heads yesterday said the ACC should think bigger... -- Hokiedc 07/30/2021 10:45AM. I swear they read Maroon Baboon's thread. Mission accomplished getting the -- goldendomer 07/30/2021 11:58AM. To be honest, TSL/CRB might be the premier place on this topic anywhere. -- Maroon Baboon 07/30/2021 12:03PM.
Florida StatePosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Clemson, Florida State Rumors

Another day, another college football realignment rumor. Oklahoma and Texas are officially heading to the SEC. The Sooners and the Longhorns will be joining the conference at some point in the next couple of years. An official arrival date has not been decided, though we’ll be seeing OU and Texas taking on the likes of Alabama, Georgia, LSU, etc. at some point in the 2020s.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Here’s How Much Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler Is Charging For Autographs

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler – the early 2021 Heisman favorite – is taking full advantage of the opportunities that have come his way because of his NIL. Per Liz Mullen of Sports Business Journal, Rattler will sign autographs at the National Sports Collector Convention. He’ll be the first college football player to ever do so. Autographs will cost $150 a pop.
Texas StatePosted by
The Spun

Baylor’s AD Has Brutally Honest Admission On Texas

Texas‘ move to the SEC has left the rest of the Big 12 – including Baylor – absolutely helpless, and the Bears are starting to lash out because of it. Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades discussed the Longhorns’ move to the SEC on Monday. In doing so, he blasted Texas and said the only reason the university left the Big 12 is because it “felt too little of themselves.”
Oklahoma StateKTEN.com

Remaining Big 12 Schools React to Texas and OU Departure

Oklahoma State President Dr. Kayse Shrum and Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec put out statements on Twitter after Texas and Oklahoma announced in a joint statement on Monday morning that they will be leaving the Big 12. "The University of Texas at Austin and The University of Oklahoma notified the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy