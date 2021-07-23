Saints rally again for fourth straight victory
Down to their final two outs, the Saints scored three runs in the ninth inning to tally past the Omaha Storm Chasers, 7-5, on Thursday at Werner Park. Roberto Peña went 3 for 3 with a home run and drove in Drew Stankiewicz with a ninth-inning double to tie the score 5-5. A single by Jose Miranda and walk to Jimmy Kerigan loaded the bases with two out for Tomàs Telis, who drilled a two-run single into left-center field for a 7-5 lead.www.twincities.com
Comments / 0