Saints rally again for fourth straight victory

With lots of roster turnover and a tough schedule, can head coach Chad Lunsford guide Georgia Southern Football to another bowl game?. Georgia Southern Football has long been a consistent program that is not used to losing much at all. From the glory days of Erk Russell and Paul Johnson and Jeff Monken to moving up to the division one level under Willie Fritz, the Eagles are one of the most consistent programs in the country that you probably never hear about. In 2021, that program consistency is going to be challenged in a big way.