Saints rally again for fourth straight victory

By Pioneer Press
Pioneer Press
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDown to their final two outs, the Saints scored three runs in the ninth inning to tally past the Omaha Storm Chasers, 7-5, on Thursday at Werner Park. Roberto Peña went 3 for 3 with a home run and drove in Drew Stankiewicz with a ninth-inning double to tie the score 5-5. A single by Jose Miranda and walk to Jimmy Kerigan loaded the bases with two out for Tomàs Telis, who drilled a two-run single into left-center field for a 7-5 lead.

www.twincities.com

