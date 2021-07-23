Rays' Pete Fairbanks: Snares win

Arozarena went 3-for-5 with two solo home runs in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Orioles. The 26-year-old sent a middle-middle curveball for a ride in the first inning, then did the same to a similarly-located, 86 MPH fastball in the fifth. Arozarena snapped out of a 21-game stretch without a home run when he went deep Tuesday, and he has now hit three in his last eight at-bats. His 13 home runs have come in bunches this season, so he'll look to maintain this latest burst of power when the Rays head to Cleveland for a weekend series. In 13 games since the start of July, Arozarena is hitting .222 with six extra-base hits and five RBI.