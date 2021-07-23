Rays' Pete Fairbanks: Snares win
Fairbanks (3-3) earned the win Thursday, walking one and striking out one in a scoreless inning versus Cleveland. After collecting two saves and two holds in his last four outings, Fairbanks added a win to the collection. The 27-year-old kept the game tied in the ninth inning before Tampa Bay pulled ahead in the 10th. The right-hander has been decent with a 3.00 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 36:15 K:BB across 30 innings this season. He'll remain in the mix for save chances, having picked up five saves and 10 holds through 32 outings.www.cbssports.com
