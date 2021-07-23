Rays' Diego Castillo: Converts 14th save

Castillo pitched a perfect inning with two strikeouts to earn the save in Thursday's 5-4 extra-inning win over Cleveland. Castillo was able to make Tampa Bay's comeback effort stick with his perfect 10th inning. The right-hander has now strung together eight scoreless innings in his last nine outings, giving up just a hit and a walk while striking out 11 in that span. He's pitched to a strong 2.80 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 49:10 K:BB across 35.1 innings. Castillo remains the favorite for saves, but he's only been utilized in a save chance three times in his last nine outings.