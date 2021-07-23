Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rays' Diego Castillo: Converts 14th save

CBS Sports
 11 days ago

Castillo pitched a perfect inning with two strikeouts to earn the save in Thursday's 5-4 extra-inning win over Cleveland. Castillo was able to make Tampa Bay's comeback effort stick with his perfect 10th inning. The right-hander has now strung together eight scoreless innings in his last nine outings, giving up just a hit and a walk while striking out 11 in that span. He's pitched to a strong 2.80 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 49:10 K:BB across 35.1 innings. Castillo remains the favorite for saves, but he's only been utilized in a save chance three times in his last nine outings.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBDodger Insider

Rays Acquire Chargois From Seattle in Deal for Castillo

Updated 8:40 p.m. The Rays made their third trade this month on Thursday, acquiring righty reliever J.T. Chargois from Seattle as well as infield prospect Austin Shenton in exchange for Diego Castillo. The 30-year-old Chargois had struck out 29 and walked only six in 30 innings this year for the...
MLBchatsports.com

Tampa Bay Rays trade Diego Castillo to Seattle Mariners

In a somewhat surprising move, the Tampa Bay Rays have traded reliever Diego Castillo to the Seattle Mariners. The return from the Mariners is right-handed relief pitcher JT Chargois and minor league infielder Austin Shenton. Chargois (whose name, according to the Rays press release, is pronounced “SHA-gwah”), is currently 30,...
MLBseattlepi.com

Mariners acquire RHP Diego Castillo from Rays for 2 players

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners quickly found a replacement for the back end of their bullpen, acquiring right-hander Diego Castillo from the Tampa Bay Rays for reliever JT Chargois and a minor league infielder on Thursday. Castillo will likely jump into the closer role that was vacated when the...
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees acquire reliever Clay Holmes from Pirates for Hoy Park and Diego Castillo

The Yankees were off on Monday, but that didn’t stop them from dipping their toes in the trade market to give their ailing bullpen a spare arm. The team announced on its Twitter that it had acquired righty reliever Clay Holmes from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for infielders Hoy Park and Diego Castillo. In a move that essentially locks in backup catcher Kyle Higashioka’s return from the COVID IL, the Yankees also returned third-stringer Rob Brantly to Triple-A Scranton.
MLBLookout Landing

Diego Castillo could be your new favorite Mariner

I’ll be honest upfront: Diego Castillo has been one of my absolute favorite players in baseball since he made his debut, and easily the reliever I have adored the most. That’s a crowded field, to be sure, but I promise it’s not an unfounded adoration. Let me explain. I admittedly...
MLBMyNorthwest.com

Mariners get closer Diego Castillo in trade with Rays for Chargois, prospect

Two days after trading top reliever Kendall Graveman to the Houston Astros, the Mariners have acquired his apparent replacement in the form of Diego Castillo, the closer of the Tampa Bay Rays. Dipoto: Graveman deal had to happen when it did, ‘too good to pass up’. Reports of Seattle’s trade...
MLBDodger Insider

RHP Diego Castillo Reports, RHP Wyatt Mills Recalled from Triple-A Tacoma

ARLINGTON, Texas — Seattle Mariners Executive Vice President & General Manager of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto announced today right-handed pitcher Diego Castillo, acquired yesterday from Tampa Bay, has joined the club in Texas. In addition, right-handed pitcher Wyatt Mills has been recalled from Triple-A Tacoma. Both Castillo (#63) and Mills...
MLBtheScore

Mariners land closer Castillo from Rays

The Seattle Mariners acquired closer Diego Castillo from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for reliever JT Chargois and infield prospect Austin Shenton, the team announced Thursday. Castillo, 27, owns a 2.72 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with 49 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings while locking down a team-leading 14 saves...
MLBPosted by
600 ESPN El Paso

Seattle Mariners Acquires Right-hander Diego Castillo

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have found a replacement for the back end of their bullpen. They acquired right-hander Diego Castillo from the Tampa Bay Rays for reliever JT Chargois and a minor league infielder. Castillo will likely jump into the closer role that was vacated when the Mariners traded Kendall Graveman to the Houston Astros earlier in the week. Castillo has 14 saves in 37 appearances and a 2.72 ERA this season for the Rays. More important for Seattle, Castillo will be under club control through the 2024 season.
MLBMyNorthwest.com

Drayer: Mariners’ trade deadline plan becomes clear with Diego Castillo

The picture of what was to come that Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto spoke of following Seattle’s trade of Kendall Graveman to the Astros became more clear Thursday afternoon, as the Mariners acquired Rays closer Diego Castillo in exchange for reliever JT Chargois and prospect Austin Shenton. “We loved Gravy,...
MLBMLB

Notes: Castillo's Rays reunion; Fraley returns

ST. PETERSBURG -- Four days after being traded, Mariners closer Diego Castillo returned to his former home on Monday night. Castillo, who spent eight seasons in the Rays’ organization, admitted that it was sentimental for him to be back at Tropicana Field so soon. In a practical sense, it gave Castillo an opportunity to reunite with his family and gather more of his belongings.
MLBSeattle Times

Mariners reliever Diego Castillo’s return to Tropicana Field bittersweet

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Even though they’d only been away from their old teams since Saturday, the hugs and the greetings seemed like they had been gone months if not years. Right-hander J.T. Chargois, now a member of the Rays’ bullpen, hugged and talked to every person in Mariners gear,...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Tampa Bay Rays Land 7-Time All-Star In Blockbuster Trade

For the past few weeks, Major League Baseball trade rumors have all had the same few names mentioned. The Chicago Cubs have reportedly been shopping multiple players like Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo. Meanwhile, several Pittsburgh Pirates including Adam Frazier and Richard Rodriguez have also been mentioned. While none of...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBaudacy.com

Japan stuns Team USA in Olympic matchup littered with ex-Yankees

Monday’s Olympic baseball matchup between the United States and Japan offered a distinctly New York flavor, featuring a slew of ex-Yankees including Todd Frazier, Tyler Austin, David Robertson and Japanese ace Masahiro Tanaka. Frazier, who appeared in 13 games for Pittsburgh earlier this year, got the scoring started for Team USA in the fourth inning, plating top Red Sox prospect Triston Casas on a double to left field.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros claim utility infielder Jacob Wilson from the A’s

The Houston Astros claim utility infielder Jacob Wilson from the Oakland A’s. With a lack of minor-league infield depth, the Houston Astros claimed Jacob Wilson off waivers from the Oakland A’s. Alex Bregman was scratched from the lineup for the Sugar Land Skeeters on Monday, and with Abraham Toro out of the picture, the Astros added Wilson, who has minor-league options.

Comments / 0

Community Policy