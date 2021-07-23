Braves' Dansby Swanson: Slugs grand salm

Austin Riley homered again and drove in three runs to help the Atlanta Braves to a 6-3 win over the New York Mets. The Mets put Drew Smyly to work early and he was fortunate to escape the first inning scoreless. He walked Brandon Nimmo to lead off the inning and then sandwiched strikeouts of Pete Alonso and J.D. Davis around a single by Dominic Smith. Wither runners at second and third, Smyly needed 11 pitches to put away James McCann to strand the runners. He struck out the side in the inning but needed 30 pitches to do so.