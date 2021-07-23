Cancel
MLB

Braves' Dansby Swanson: Slugs grand salm

CBS Sports
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwanson went 1-for-4 with a grand slam and a walk Thursday against the Phillies. Swanson ignited Atlanta's offense by smacking a grand slam in the third inning. It was his 17th home run of the season and third in his last seven starts. Despite the power surge, Swanson is just 3-for-26 since the All-Star break, though it is encouraging that he has only struck out five times in that span. Overall, Swanson is hitting .232/.290/.445 with 42 runs scored and 46 RBI across 391 plate appearances on the campaign.

