Rangers' Andy Ibanez: Collects three hits, scores twice
Ibanez went 3-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Tigers. Ibanez put together his first multi-hit performance since June 26, a span of 15 games and 13 starts. He hit just .174/.191/.239 in that period but showed signs of life at the dish Thursday. He delivered an RBI single in the fourth inning and also led off the eighth frame with a triple before coming around to score. Overall this season, Ibanez is hitting .222/.245/.322 across 94 plate appearances.www.cbssports.com
