Swanson went 3-for-4 with a grand slam, a two-run homer and an RBI single in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Brewers. Swanson knocked in seven of the Braves' eight runs Saturday night, as the shortstop set a career high in RBI. His two-run home run in the sixth knocked Milwaukee starter Brandon Woodruff out of the game, and his grand slam in the seventh blew the game wide open. The native Georgian also pushed his hit streak to seven games in the process. In order to make room for newcomers Jorge Soler and Adam Duvall, Swanson hit seventh in the order for the first time since May 7. By the looks of things, he's alright with the switch.