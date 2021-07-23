Rangers' Mike Foltynewicz: Takes 10th loss

Foltynewicz (2-10) allowed six runs (five earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out four across four innings to take the loss Thursday against the Tigers. Foltynewicz was taken yard three times, once in the opening frame and twice in the fourth inning. He's now surrendered multiple homers in each of his last four starts, during which time he's allowed 22 earned runs across 19 innings. As a result, Foltynewicz's ERA has ballooned to 6.11 across 106 innings on the campaign. He's showcased decent control in that span by surrendering only 25 walks, though he has also struck out only 77.