Idaho State

Here Comes the Thunder! Huge Motorcycle Ride on Idaho 84 This Weekend

By Nate Bird
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I can't be the only one who does this, but every time a group of motorcycles drives by me when I'm driving I will roll down the window so I can hear each of them zip past me. I don't ride motorcycles but I love the sound they make. This weekend there will be a whole bunch of opportunities to hear bikes as they fly by when the Idaho Patriot Thunder Ride happens this Sunday in I-84 between Meridian and Mountain Home.

