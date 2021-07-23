New Hampshire Groom Includes His 94-Year-Old Grandpa in His Wedding Party
Weddings used to be so rigid and couples felt tied to certain traditions simply because "that's what you do at weddings". But you know what? I say it's time we shake things up! Don't want a wedding party? Don't have one! The bride wants to do her Father-daughter dance with her mom instead? LET HER! The wedding party wants to dance down the aisle to a choreographed dance to "WAP" by Megan Thee Stallion? Not sure that's going to fly at church but if your priest is okay with it, BY ALL MEANS!1037thepeak.com
