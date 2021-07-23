Chipotle And Jersey Mike’s To Open New Locations In Saco, Maine
For nearly a year, residents of Saco and Biddeford have been teased with the notion of a new Chipotle location arriving along Route 1. When Krispy Kreme went out of business, social media was abuzz that Chipotle would be moving into the vacated space. Instead, that space is becoming a Chase Bank. But fear not Chipotle lovers, there is a new location headed to Saco and it appears to be coming with a friend.1037thepeak.com
