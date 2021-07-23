Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Chipotle And Jersey Mike’s To Open New Locations In Saco, Maine

By Joey
Posted by 
103.7 The Peak
103.7 The Peak
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For nearly a year, residents of Saco and Biddeford have been teased with the notion of a new Chipotle location arriving along Route 1. When Krispy Kreme went out of business, social media was abuzz that Chipotle would be moving into the vacated space. Instead, that space is becoming a Chase Bank. But fear not Chipotle lovers, there is a new location headed to Saco and it appears to be coming with a friend.

1037thepeak.com

Comments / 0

103.7 The Peak

103.7 The Peak

Portland, ME
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 The Peak is Maine and New Hampshires New Country Station playing the best country music and deliverings the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1037thepeak.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Saco, ME
Lifestyle
City
Biddeford, ME
Biddeford, ME
Restaurants
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Local
Maine Food & Drinks
State
Maine State
Maine State
Maine Restaurants
City
Saco, ME
Biddeford, ME
Lifestyle
Biddeford, ME
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chipotle#Fast Food Restaurants#Food Drink#Chase Bank#The Saco City Council#Pizza Hut
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Maine StatePosted by
103.7 The Peak

Listen & Laugh As These Gamers ‘Try’ To Pronounce Maine Names

I always enjoy listening to people attempt to say "Maine" names. When I worked at WABI-TV5, years ago, it was always too amusing to see the look of confusion, then horror, then defeat when new reporters would come in from out of town, and see the different town, river, or geographic name come across the teleprompter. They would try, their best, but a majority of them would fail. But when they finally learned these terms, it was like a badge of honor, separating the seasoned vets from the newbies.
Maine StatePosted by
103.7 The Peak

How Donuts and Cheering Made This Trucker Fall in Love With Maine

Let's just call a spade a spade right now and admit it, because we're all guilty of it -- we hate getting stuck behind massive trucks while on the roads. Maybe hate is too strong of a word, but regardless, there's a strong dislike and loathing for being stuck behind tractor-trailers, box trucks -- any massive truck either on a residential road or a highway.
Maine StatePosted by
103.7 The Peak

Maine’s Only Water Show is Award Winning and Based in Sanford, Maine. Yes, Sanford

Maine Attraction is the only water-ski show team in Maine. It's a family-oriented organization, and the team has been performing unique, entertaining and wicked skilled water ski shows for over 30 years. They have performed for crowds of all sizes at the Number One Pond in Sanford. It's free, but they do take donations. They don't require them, but they are a non-profit and the donations help with upkeep of equipment and outfits. Maine Attraction puts on an amazing show with traditional and barefoot water skiing, human pyramids, jumps and a whole ton more!
Maine StatePosted by
103.7 The Peak

A New Theater Chain is Taking Over The Former Westbrook, Maine Cinemagic Location

One of the biggest business losses to Mainers during the COVID-19 pandemic was the Cinemagic movie theater chain. All eight of its theaters in New England closed permanently during the pandemic including Cinemagic theaters in Saco, Westbrook and South Portland. The theaters and large parking lots have remained empty since February 2021, but that's about to change for at least one of those locations.
LifestylePosted by
103.7 The Peak

Maine Bear Hunters Can Start Placing Bait This Weekend

Maine's bear hunting season will be here soon. Those hunting with bait can begin their preparations this weekend. The unofficial start to Maine's fall hunting season is right around the corner. The bear hunting season in Maine starts on August 30. Youth hunters will get a jump start on the season, August 28, on Youth Bear Hunting Day. Bait used to entice bears can be placed 30 days prior to the opening of the bear bait season.
Bar Harbor, MEPosted by
103.7 The Peak

Here’s Why A Zeppelin Visited Bar Harbor In 1925

Wow. Just imagine standing on the Bar Harbor town pier while looking out over Mt. Desert Narrows and seeing this big boy hovering above the water. Call it what you may. A dirigible, a zeppelin, or a blimp. Any way you look at it a 680-foot long flying balloon loaded with bombs and sporting machine guns is a big deal, especially in Downeast Maine.
Maine StatePosted by
103.7 The Peak

Here Are Some Of The Nastiest Nicknames For Towns and Cities In Maine

Let's face it, there are times in Maine when there isn't much happening and you're forced to create your entertainment. For generations, that entertainment has included coming up with ridiculous and in some cases, downright offensive nicknames for the towns and cities we live in or visit. Why? Because we're bored, we're drunk or we just want someone to pay attention to us. Are they super clever and creative? Not particularly. But that isn't the point. The point is to make you laugh, make you shake your head or make you angry. With that in mind, here are some of the nasty nicknames for towns/cities in Maine that you may have heard of.

Comments / 0

Community Policy