Here Comes the Thunder! Huge Motorcycle Ride on Idaho 84 This Weekend

If you own a camp trailer and it just sits in your yard most of the year, you may be missing out on an unexpected income opportunity. This seems to be a pretty new addition to the options on Airbnb, but I don't think this is fully to be blamed on the COVID-19 pandemic or the financial strains some families are feeling. Some people just like money and are now realizing that this is a way to cash in on a need in Idaho right now. People need places to stay either long term or for small vacations. I've thought about doing this with our camp trailer for a while now, but it always seemed weird to have strangers spend the night on our property in our camper.