Flinn Scholarship application to open August 23

Boca Raton, FL November 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Access to healthcare in the United States can be limited for those who cannot afford it, due to costs which are some of the highest in the world. Along with access to healthcare, there is also a lack of access to healthcare education, with costs of education growing exponentially in recent years. To ensure a diverse population of healthcare workers, there is a need to encourage students from all backgrounds and socioeconomic levels to pursue medical careers. One effective way of doing so is to provide financial support to students from disadvantaged backgrounds. That is why one of the top American Philanthropists, Dental surgeons, and successful entrepreneurs, Dr. Edgar Radjabli has announced a scholarship for future healthcare professionals, at a meeting held in his Boca Raton offices.

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO