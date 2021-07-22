ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flinn Scholarship application to open August 23

Cover picture for the articleThe journey to earning the prestigious Flinn Scholarship will officially begin for Arizona high-school seniors in late August. The application for the Class of 2022 will open Aug. 23. The deadline to apply is Sept. 27. The Flinn Scholarship—valued at more than $120,000—covers tuition, fees, housing, and meals at...

