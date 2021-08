The Museum of Fine Arts Houston on Wednesday announced two forthcoming exhibitions representing three 20th century masters. “Georgia O’Keeffe, Photographer” will be a revelation for followers of 20th century master, as it is the first exhibition dedicated to her work as a photographer. For six years, MFAH curator of photography Lisa Volpe poured through hundreds of photographs that had been housed in an unexamined archive at the O’Keeffe museum in Santa Fe. What emerged was a fuller presentation of O’Keeffe’s artist profile, showing her work in another medium, one more often associated with her husband, Alfred Stieglitz.