Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Delfeayo Marsalis, Kenny Barron and Emmet Cohen set to headline Twin Cities Jazz Festival

northwestgeorgianews.com
 11 days ago

Jul. 23—The Twin Cities Jazz Festival has announced the lineup for its pandemic-delayed return to St. Paul's Mears Park on Sept. 17 and 18. Award-winning pianist Kenny Barron and his trio, rising star Emmet Cohen and trombonist Delfeayo Marsalis and his quintet will headline the Mears Park stage for the free festival. A second stage will be set up on Fifth Street and programmed with swing, salsa and funk bands.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Barron
Person
Delfeayo Marsalis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Fest#Twin Cities#Walker West Music Academy#The Money Makers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Vail, COcoloradohomesmag.com

The Vail Jazz Festival is in Full Swing

The Vail Jazz Festival is back in action. Now in it’s 27th year, the Festival brings an all-star lineup of world-class jazz musicians to Vail now through Labor Day weekend. On Thursday evenings in Lionshead Village, several sub genres of jazz are presented over eight weeks under the Jazz Tent. The clear-ceiling tent stands all summer, and comes alive on performance evenings with the sounds of live music, applause and laughter.
Dana Point, CAantiMUSIC

Pearl Jam To Headline Ohana Festival Encore Weekend

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam will headline both nights of the Ohana Festival Encore Weekend. Founded and curated by Eddie Vedder, the opening weekend of the annual event will see the Seattle band close out the final night of the September 24-26 event at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, CA, which has now been expanded "due to overwhelming demand" with more live music on October 1 & 2.
Monterey, CAmontereycountyweekly.com

Monterey Jazz Festival is officially sold out.

To say that the Monterey Jazz Festival was missed during shelter-in-place might be an understatement. Tickets became available for sale to the general public for the 64th MJF on July 16, and four days later, they ran out. Per a press release, they officially sold out Tuesday, July 20. Executive...
Oak Ridge, TNWYSH AM 1380

Secret City Festival announces musical headliners

A rising country music star will be the featured performer on the first night of the Secret City Festival in Oak Ridge, scheduled for later this year after having to skip the 2020 edition due to COVID. Jimmie Allen, who made history as the first black artist to launch a...
Festivaltimesnewspapers.com

Old Webster Jazz & Blues Festival Is Back For 2021

It’s been two years since jazz and blues lovers gathered together in the streets of Old Webster. The Old Webster Jazz & Blues Festival, Webster’s biggest music event, returns on Sept. 18 with a dynamic lineup of the region’s best music. “We are so happy to be back,” said Brian...
Portland, ORsoutheastexaminer.com

Montavilla Jazz Festival 2021

Montavilla Jazz Festival (MJF) is a two-day festival showcasing the best in Portland jazz. MJF supports and strengthens local culture by highlighting emerging and established artists from Portland’s vibrant jazz scene. Celebrating its eighth year and taking place August 20-22, this year features a new group of influential artists that were handed down the torch for the 21st century.
Balcones Heights, TXnews4sanantonio.com

Jazz festival highlights

SAN ANTONIO - The amphitheater at Wonderland of the Americas was quiet last year, but the sounds of live jazz music filled the air last week for the 27th Annual Balcones Heights Jazz Festival. Lorenzo Nastasi, the Director of Economic Development for Balcones Heights, shares the highlights of the first live performance since the pandemic and when you can catch the next concert.
Davenport, IAKWQC

50th annual Bix Jazz Festival

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Before the 7 mile run and block parties, there was a Davenport coronet player named Bix Beiderbecke who is still considered among the greatest jazz musicians in the world. This memorial Jazz Fest in his name lives on as Steve Trainor, President of the Bix Society, shares what this year has in store!
Musickmuw.org

Dr. Billy Taylor + 2022 NEA Jazz Masters, Joanne Brackeen, Karrin Allyson, Delfeayo Marsalis & Charlie Christian

The NEA Jazz Masters for 2022 was just announced, throughout this week, Night Train highlights music from the new honorees. There’s also more music from July featured artist, Dr. Billy Taylor, for his centennial birthday. Night Train also marks the birthday of pianist, composer and 2018 NEA Jazz Master, Joanne Brackeen, including an interview she did after being named a Jazz Master. And there’s new music from guitarists John Stein and Paul Silbergleit, harmonica player Hendrik Meurkens, and Singapore pianist Jeremy Monteiro.
Chester, IDKPVI Newschannel 6

Inaugural jazz festival set to bring the blues to Kent Narrows

CHESTER — An inaugural jazz festival hosted by the Kent Island Yacht Club is slated to bring the blues to the Eastern Shore in August. The weekend outdoor event, scheduled to take place between Aug. 13 and 15, will be the first major event in the area to feature national jazz headliners, incorporating both traditional and contemporary musicians.
Festivalearshot.org

The Earshot Jazz Festival, 2021

Join us for a festival that conveys the social and creative complexities of our times through the deep soul, beautiful structures, and spontaneous invention of live jazz performance. Right now, audiences are craving the music that artists are wired to create and perform. Live jazz, with real people, in the same room, is one of the best things in the world – now, more than ever.
Festivalbiztucson.com

Jon Batiste to Headline 2022 HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival

The 2022 HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival promises to be a knock-out. Executive Director Khris Dodge just revealed the exciting lineup at a recent special event at the Rialto Theatre. “The HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival is back in January of 2022,” Dodge said. “Now in our 8th season, we...
Nashville, TNWSMV

Music fills the air at Jazz and Blues Festival at Fisk

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The sound of blues and jazz music will fill the air in the neighborhood around Jefferson Street on Saturday. The 21st annual Jefferson Street Jazz and Blues Festival will be held at Fisk University. The sound on Jefferson Street these days is mostly traffic, but the...
Newport, RIwhatsupnewp.com

Jazz Festival returns, July 30-August 1

Voices … so many voices. That’s what’s striking about this year’s Newport Jazz Festival, July 30-August 1 at Fort Adams in Newport. Voices in the form of an impressive array of female vocalists, and voices in the many artists who are strong advocates for social causes, among them Black Lives Matter. And, as always, the Festival offers artists who are comfortable with different genres, legendary musicians, and young emerging artists. And, of course, the surprises.
Festivalcityscenecolumbus.com

Jazz up your summer with the Heritage Music Festival

The 23rd annual Heritage Music Festival, widely dubbed the “Cradle of Jazz,” will offer two days of performances at Mayme Moore Park, 835 Mt. Vernon Ave., in August. The festival, hosted by the King Arts Complex, has one goal in mind: keeping the love for jazz, classical R&B, inspirational and blues alive.

Comments / 0

Community Policy