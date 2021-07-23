Delfeayo Marsalis, Kenny Barron and Emmet Cohen set to headline Twin Cities Jazz Festival
Jul. 23—The Twin Cities Jazz Festival has announced the lineup for its pandemic-delayed return to St. Paul's Mears Park on Sept. 17 and 18. Award-winning pianist Kenny Barron and his trio, rising star Emmet Cohen and trombonist Delfeayo Marsalis and his quintet will headline the Mears Park stage for the free festival. A second stage will be set up on Fifth Street and programmed with swing, salsa and funk bands.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
Comments / 0