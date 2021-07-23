Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Joey Bart 'most likely' Giants top prospect 'to be available' in trades

By Originally posted on
Posted by 
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SnXwk_0b5P5pcK00
Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants are known to be busy exploring upgrades on the pitching and lineup fronts as the trade deadline approaches, with such names as Starling Marte and Danny Duffy known to be of interest to the NL West leaders. As to what San Francisco is willing to give up in a potential trade, one of the game’s top prospects might be somewhat available, as Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle writes that “among the team’s most high-profile minor-leaguers, catcher Joey Bart is the most likely player to be available.”

It’s worth noting that this falls well short of the Giants actually dangling Bart in trade talks, nor does it indicate that the club has any particular inclination to move Bart. But, in a trade market where it has become increasingly rare to see blue chip prospects moved in any sort of deal (particularly at the deadline), it is certainly noteworthy that such a highly-touted minor leaguer could be available at all for the right price.

Marco Luciano, Heliot Ramos, and Bart are only the Giants prospects on all of the current top 100 prospect rankings for MLB Pipeline, Fangraphs, and Baseball America, while outfielder Luis Matos appears on the Fangraphs and BA lists. At 24, Bart is the oldest of this group, and the only one to have reached the big leagues, posting a .612 OPS over 117 plate appearances in the last two seasons. Thanks to the canceled 2020 minor league campaign, Bart was promoted to the Show without any Triple-A experience and barely even any Double-A experience, but has been mashing Triple-A pitching this year.

In short, Bart likely hasn’t done anything to have lowered his stock in the eyes of the Giants front office. However, San Francisco’s catching situation has been altered by two factors — Buster Posey’s re-emergence as a star, and the club’s selection of Patrick Bailey with the 13th overall pick in the 2020 draft. It now seems at least plausible that the Giants could exercise their $22M club option on Posey for the 2022 season, or the Giants could perhaps work out a multi-year extension with the longtime face of the franchise. That could make Posey into a bridge to Bailey as the catcher of the future, leaving Bart somewhat expendable.

Needless to say, the Giants wouldn’t move Bart in just any trade. It is very safe to say that Bart wouldn’t be moved for a rental player, or perhaps even a player only controlled through 2022. But, he stands out as a major trade chip to aid the team in acquiring players who are under longer-term control, or conceivably as part of a multi-player trade that would see the Giants hypothetically land multiple players controlled through 2022.

With a top prospect potentially on offer, it gives Zaidi yet another asset at the trade deadline, beyond the advantage the Giants already have in future payroll commitments. With less than $31M in payroll committed for the 2022 season, the Giants can certainly absorb a big contract or two. If the Giants can take such a deal off another team’s books, Slusser notes that they might not have to move any top-tier prospects at all, as the other team might accept lesser minor leaguers as the return for the financial relief.

Comments / 0

MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

805
Followers
2K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heliot Ramos
Person
Buster Posey
Person
Joey Bart
Person
Danny Duffy
Person
Starling Marte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Baseball America#Mlb Pipeline#Mlb Pipeline#Ba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Miami Marlins: Could Joey Bart be Available in a Potential Marte Trade?

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 25: Joey Bart #21 of the San Francisco Giants bats against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park on August 25, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) As the deadline inches closer, the potential trade destinations are becoming clearer for Miami...
MLBNBC Sports

Two Giants prospects rise in BA's midseason top 100 rankings

The 2021 MLB Draft is in the books, and the same goes with the Futures Game. That means it's time for a shakeup of prospect rankings. And two Giants prospects are on the rise. The Giants still have five prospects -- Marco Luciano, Joey Bart, Heliot Ramos, Luis Matos and Kyle Harrison -- in Baseball America's top 100, with Luciano leading the way at No. 8 overall. But only two Giants prospects have gone up in the rankings following the draft.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates Could Try to Pursue Top Giant Catching Prospect

Could the Pittsburgh Pirates pry top catching prospect Joey Bart from San Francisco Giants during this upcoming deadline?. The Pittsburgh Pirates will be going into the deadline looking to add yet another big influx of talent. They have some very talented players to sell and will certainly get some calls about the likes of Adam Frazier and Richard Rodríguez. They should be very active during this deadline. By the end of it, you’re looking at a team who could catapult their farm system to the #1 ranked system in the entire sport, even above a powerhouse developer like the Tampa Bay Rays.
MLBNBC Sports

Source: Giants not discussing Bart in trade talks with Cubs

SAN FRANCISCO -- Deadline week put one of the Giants' best prospects in the rumor mill on Tuesday, but Joey Bart doesn't need to be thinking about Wrigley Field anytime soon. A source told NBC Sports Bay Area that the Giants are not open to discussing Bart in talks with the Chicago Cubs, who look poised to be the biggest seller before Friday afternoon's trade deadline. On Tuesday night, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported that the Giants have spoken to the Cubs about Kris Bryant, noting that the Cubs were evaluating Bart as one candidate to be requested in any deal.
MLBbleachernation.com

Latest on Kris Bryant and the Giants: Still Interested, But Probably Not for Joey Bart, Marte Trade Impact, Money, More

Last night, word broke that the Cubs and Giants were discussing a trade for Kris Bryant (plus another unnamed piece?) that would return recently untouchable catching prospect Joey Bart. Bart has had some of his prospect shine wear off, no doubt, but he’d still be an unusually good return if the other piece in the trade was pretty much anyone not named Craig Kimbrel.
MLBaudacy.com

Report: Giants show interest in Kris Bryant as Cubs evaluate touted prospect Joey Bart

(AUDACY) The trade rumors surrounding Cubs star infielder/outfielder Kris Bryant continue to heat up as the deadline looms Friday afternoon. After news emerged early Tuesday that the Rays have inquired about Bryant, another suitor came to the forefront in the evening. San Francisco has spoken with Chicago about Bryant, while the Cubs are evaluating Giants catching prospect Joey Bart as a candidate to be requested in a possible trade, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Catcher Announces Shocking Retirement At 28

A Major League Baseball catcher has announced his shocking retirement at the age of 28. Yermin Mercedes, who had an incredibly good April for the Chicago White Sox, announced on Instagram that “it’s over.”. The 28-year-old Dominican Republic product had recently been sent down to the minor leagues. Earlier on...
MLBtheScore

Benches clear after Abreu hit in head with 96-mph pitch

Benches cleared between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians on Friday after James Karinchak hit Jose Abreu in the head with a 96-mph pitch. Abreu dropped to the ground and appeared dazed before being held up by teammates and checked out by a trainer. White Sox manager Tony La...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

3 Golden State Warriors most likely to be traded this offseason

While there’s no denying they could stay put, use their picks, and train for the upcoming season, the Golden State Warriors should put all their chips in on creating a championship-caliber basketball team while the Big 3 are still playing at peak levels. Stephen Curry is coming off arguably the...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Examining the Return for Tyler Anderson

The Pittsburgh Pirates traded Tyler Anderson to the Seattle Mariners for a two player package. So what does the return look like and what kind of prospects did the Bucs get?. Just a few minutes before the clock struck midnight on Tuesday night, the Pittsburgh Pirates traded left-handed starting pitcher Tyler Anderson to the Seattle Mariners for a two prospect package. The trade marks the third notable move Ben Cherington has made as we approach the trade deadline. So what kind of players did the Pirates receive from Seattle?
MLBNBC Sports

Will Phillies go big at trade deadline? Deal top prospects? Hamels? Dombrowski updates

Phillies president of baseball ops Dave Dombrowski took some time away from trade deadline matters to help introduce pitcher Andrew Painter, the team's top draft pick, at a news conference on Saturday. Painter represents the future. After the news conference, Dombrowski took questions about the present, specifically the team's approach...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Indians: 5 most likely trade destinations for Jose Ramirez

With the Cleveland Indians looking more like “sellers” than “buyers” ahead of the trade deadline, one can’t help but think Jose Ramirez may not actually get the chance to wear one of those new Guardians uniforms. The Indians reportedly must be “overwhelmed” to trade their best player, so while a...
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Fernando Tatis Jr. Blasted a Home Run Halfway to La Jolla

Fernando Tatis Jr. has blasted 31 dingers in 84 games this season, an absolutely astounding pace that suggests the 22-year-old phenom is actually getting even better. His latest was a titanic shot to the furthest reaches of Petco Park's left field seating. StatCast tells us it traveled 440 feet with an exit velocity of 111.8 mph. Not to argue with science, but both of those figures seem low. The eyeball test had this one at 613 feet and 153.2 mph.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To ‘Greatest First Pitch Of All-Time’

What’s the best “first pitch” you’ve ever seen at a baseball game? Whatever it is, it probably isn’t topping the one thrown by Demi Bagby at a recent San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies game. Bagby’s first pitch is being deemed by many to be the “greatest first pitch in...
MLBnumberfire.com

Fernando Tatis Jr. returns to San Diego's lineup on Saturday

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is batting second in Saturday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Tatis Jr. will handle shortstop duties after Ha-Seong Kim was moved to second base and Jake Cronenworth was sent to the bench. In a matchup against left-hander Braxton Garrett, our models project Tatis...
MLBchatsports.com

Mariners Rumors: Trading with the Pirates for Bryan Reynolds

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 18: Bryan Reynolds #10 of the Pittsburgh Pirates in action during the game against the Seattle Mariners at PNC Park on September 18, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) The Mariners are inching closer in the wild card race after winning the rubber...

Comments / 0

Community Policy