Most people who have met Margaret never knew her history. She was a truly remarkable woman. Between the ages of ten and twelve Margaret suffered from tremendous headaches. Her uncle was working in the newly developing field of x-ray, and he planned for Margaret to be x-rayed. They found a brain tumor. At the age of thirteen. Margaret had brain surgery in the early 1930’s. Of all the unknown side effects of the surgery, Margaret lost her eyesight. Thank God, that was the only disabling result following the surgery. Being blind at an early age was challenging. However, Margaret credits her mother, Nona Vines, for nursing her through the surgery and recovery. About a year following the surgery Margaret was then enrolled into the School for the Blind in Little Rock, Arkansas. After graduating from The School for the Blind she was accepted into Arkansas Tech University in Russellville, Arkansas. Margaret graduated from Arkansas Tech in the top 10thpercentile of her class.