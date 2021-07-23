Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Ant-backed Zomato soars in India market debut, valued at $12 billion

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENGALURU (Reuters) -In the first stock market listing of an Indian startup valued at more than $1 billion, shares of food delivery firm Zomato Ltd opened at a 52.6% premium to their offer price on Friday, gaining a market valuation of about $12 billion. Shares opened at 116 rupees in...

mymixfm.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Startup#Restaurants#Bengaluru#Reuters#Indian#Zomato Ltd#Ipo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
India
Related
Businessmymixfm.com

Dorsey-led $29 billion deal delivers prompt payday for Afterpay founders

SYDNEY (Reuters) – A tweet by Kim Kardashian promoting Afterpay as a way to buy her beauty products may have proved pivotal for the Australian buy now, pay later pioneer, whose founders have since joined the reality TV superstar as billionaires. Kardashian’s recommendation in 2018 helped Afterpay, which has agreed...
Energy Industrytheedgemarkets.com

Billionaire Agarwal’s Sterlite Power hires banks for IPO

(Aug 2): Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd., controlled by Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal, has picked banks for its planned initial public offering in Mumbai, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The electricity transmission infrastructure firm, part of Agarwal’s Vedanta group, has selected Axis Bank Ltd., ICICI Securities Ltd. and...
Businesskfgo.com

Lending platform Kredivo to go public via $2.5 billion SPAC merger

(Reuters) – FinAccel on Monday agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm, valuing the parent of Indonesian buy now, pay later platform Kredivo at about $2.5 billion, a further sign of consolidation in the fast-growing sector. The deal follows Square Inc’s move to purchase buy now,...
Businessmymixfm.com

UK factories lose a bit more pace in July, prices rising-PMI

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s factories reported a further slowing of growth in July – although it was still one of the fastest paces on record – as they struggled with staff shortages and supply chain problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey showed on Monday. The IHS Markit/CIPS UK...
Economykfgo.com

Chinese EV manufacturer Li Auto plans $1.9 billion Hong Kong listing

(Reuters) – Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Li Auto Inc said on Tuesday it was looking to raise as much as HK$15.0 billion ($1.93 billion) in an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong. Li Auto’s proposal for secondary listing comes nearly a month after rival XPeng Inc raised $1.8 billion...
Public Healthmymixfm.com

S.Korea’s factory activity extends growth despite supply, virus worries

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s factory activity grew for a 10th straight month in July, driven by a solid expansion in production and new orders, though supply-chain disruptions continued to add strains on manufacturers, with both input and output prices rising. The IHS Markit purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for July...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

General Atlantic-backed Riskified valued at $4.3 bln in NYSE debut

July 29 (Reuters) - Riskified Ltd, an online risk management platform backed by an affiliate of growth equity investor General Atlantic, notched a valuation of $4.3 billion after its shares jumped more than 28% in their stock market debut on Thursday. Shares opened at $27, compared to Riskified’s initial public...
Marketskfgo.com

Duolingo valued at $6.5 billion as shares pop nearly 40% in debut

(Reuters) -Language learning app Duolingo Inc notched a valuation of $6.5 billion after its shares surged nearly 40% in the company’s Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, becoming the latest education technology startup to impress Wall Street. Duolingo’s stock opened at $141.4 per share, blowing past the initial public offering price (IPO)...
Marketswibqam.com

PowerSchool valued at over $3 billion in NYSE debut as shares rise

(Reuters) -Shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc rose 2.8% in their New York Stock Exchange debut on Wednesday, giving the cloud-based education software provider a valuation of about $3.57 billion. PowerSchool, which is backed by private equity firms Vista Equity Partners and Onex Corp, sold 39.5 million shares in its initial...
TechnologyTechCrunch

India’s ShareChat valued at $2.88 billion in $145 million fundraise

Temasek and Moore Strategic Ventures led the new tranche of investment while Mirae-Naver Asia Growth fund participated in the new financing round (Series F), the Bangalore-based startup said. TechCrunch reported earlier this month that six-year-old ShareChat was in talks to raise at around $2.8 billion valuation. ShareChat, which has now raised over $911 million to date, has closed the Series F financing round, it said.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares down in volatile trading; Zomato soars on debut

BENGALURU, July 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares were marginally down in volatile trading on Friday dragged down by telecom stocks, ahead of a few big corporate results including Reliance, while a stellar debut by India’s first unicorn Zomato failed to cheer the market. By 0515 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Core & Main stock rises in its debut, valuing company at more than $5.2 billion

Core & Main Inc. received a warm reception on Wall Street Friday, as the Missouri-based water, wastewater and fire protection products distributor's stock debuted on the NYSE 8.5% above the initial public offering price. The company's IPO priced overnight at $20 a share, at the low end of the expected range, as the company sold 34.9 million shares to raise $698 million. The stock's first trade was at $21.70 at 11:57 a.m. Eastern for 1.9 million shares. At that price, Core & Main was valued at $5.23 billion. The stock has edged higher since the open to trade up 12.1% at $22.43 in midday trading. The upbeat opening for the stock came on a day of weakness for IPO stocks, as the Renaissance IPO ETF dropped 0.7% while the S&P 500 gained 0.8%.

Comments / 0

Community Policy