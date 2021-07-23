July 23 Bless Your Heart
BYH ECU and PCC for not requiring vaccination against COVID. Are you offering a Things Not to Do During a Pandemic 101 class?. BYH to those of us who love the Pitt County Confederate statute. It has been a year since it was removed. The statute has been banished because of a few dislikes. This is very wrong. The county commissioners should be held liable for their delay of releasing the statute. Our citizens feel betrayed because of this delay. Commissioners, let our Confederate statute go.www.reflector.com
