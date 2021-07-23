Cancel
Pitt County, NC

July 23 Bless Your Heart

Daily Reflector
 11 days ago

BYH ECU and PCC for not requiring vaccination against COVID. Are you offering a Things Not to Do During a Pandemic 101 class?. BYH to those of us who love the Pitt County Confederate statute. It has been a year since it was removed. The statute has been banished because of a few dislikes. This is very wrong. The county commissioners should be held liable for their delay of releasing the statute. Our citizens feel betrayed because of this delay. Commissioners, let our Confederate statute go.

Showers Of Blessings

How often do you take the time to do a self checkup? It is so important to reevaluate how we are doing in our relationships. I believe that we have become a society that treats all of our relationships too lightly. I know that I have. Oftentimes, we treat strangers with more courtesy and consideration than those we interact with in our homes.
Be Blessed

When Jesus preached the Sermon on the Mount, He redefined the word for all who listened. All people want to be blessed, and many people looking up at Jesus that day had in mind what being blessed would look like for them. It just wasn’t what they were expecting. In Matthew 5, Jesus tells His followers that the blessed are those who are poor in spirit, mournful, meek, hungering and thirsting after righteousness, merciful, pure in heart, peacemakers, persecuted for their righteousness, and reviled by this world for Jesus’ sake. This does not sound like the path to being rich and loved, today’s version of “blessed.” Yet for those who follow Jesus, we can see it.
Thomson receives July Heart of 4-H Award

Lancaster County 4-H has named Marti Thomson of Palmyra winner of the July Heart of 4-H Award in recognition of outstanding volunteer service. A volunteer for seven years, Thomson is currently co-leader of the Sew Green 4-H club, which focuses on sewing and community service. She has also assisted with the Rabbits R Us club, helped set up for static exhibits at the Lancaster County Super Fair, and helped staff shifts at the 4-H food stand at the fair.
A Black man feared the vaccine because of the Tuskegee experiment. After Covid-19 devastated his family, he changed his mind

(CNN) — Timothy Moore grew up wary of medical treatments in his hometown of Tuskegee, Alabama. His parents had seen what happened to Black people who participated in the unethical Tuskegee syphilis study, where researchers let syphilis progress in Black men without treating them to justify treatment programs for them between 1932 and 1972.
If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
My Husband Calls Me Worthless over Bad Cooking

A new bride turned the tables on her husband who was always complaining about her cooking with the help of her mother-in-law. I have been married for a little over a year now, and what they say about the first year being the hardest is so true. Before our marriage my husband was the sweetest, most adoring man, but that all changed after we married.
Public opinion divided over masks in schools

Public opinion on masks in schools was divided at Monday’s Pitt County Board of Education meeting, the first in a year and a half that was open for the public to attend. More than two dozen people filled the gallery at the Kathy Taft Center, where nearly a half dozen addressed the board on the issue of a potential mask requirement to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The issue of masks was not included as an item for discussion on the meeting agenda.
Ask Amy: Couple copes with texts and subtexts

Dear Amy: I recently went on a two-week vacation with my husband “Rob,” and “Patsy,” the wife of another couple we have traveled with in the past. The husband did not want to go on this particular trip, so it was just the three of us. From the first day,...
SERMONETTE: A time to restore your heart and soul

Summer is rolling on and many of you are finding time to relax at a beach or rest around campfires and being outdoors. There is great value in rest and relaxation in our busy and stressed-out world. I would also like to suggest a few things that can be restorative not just for your body, but also restorative for your soul during the summer.
Healthy Tahoe: Beat summertime heat for your heart

Summertime living is easy — but for your heart, and with Tahoe daytime temperatures nearing 100 degrees lately, the warmest season of the year can be a challenge. Dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke can be a concern for people with heart trouble — especially heart failure. That’s because your heart may have difficulty pumping blood to your skin, where heat is released. Sweating helps you cool off, but your medication may make it harder to sweat, too.
Medical students, driven by pandemic, don white coats

Choosing from the largest pool of applicants in its history, ECU’s Brody School of Medicine welcomed its most diverse class of medical students ever during Friday’s White Coat Ceremony. While the 89 students who took the Physician’s Pledge once they donned their coats represent different ethnic groups and life experiences,...
Vidant Community News

The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201. Zumba Gold 5:30-6:30 p.m. every Friday. Knitting and Crocheting, 2-4 p.m....
Vidant Medical Center joins Trauma Survivors Network

Vidant Medical Center recently joined the American Trauma Society’s network. Vidant is one of only 130 hospitals in the United States designated as a Trauma Survivors Network facility. The network links survivors and their families with others who have shared experiences, providing support and resources to enable victims to rebuild their lives.
Adoptable animals

The Pitt County Animal Services Pet of the Week is Chase, a large, adult male pit bull terrier mix. The animal shelter, located at 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment only to help prevent spread of the coronavirus. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.
Your middle-schooler needs your tender heart

Help me find my tender heart that I lost along the way. Take me back to where it all began. Help me find my tender heart that I lost along the way. Take me back to those first few days. When all you needed was me. When all I wanted...
Build an Immunity for Your Heart Against Stress and Depression

The COVID-19 global pandemic that has been going on for almost two years and shows no sign of ending is killing millions of people and causing tremendous stress, ever-increasing burden and suffering for people at the cost of their health and economic well-being. To survive this crisis we need to look inside ourselves, explore our mental strength, and give ourselves a pep talk. Then, we can create positive energy from within to relieve the pain and suffering before it spreads to the people around us and society at large.

