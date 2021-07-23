Cancel
Travel

New Zealand-Australia travel bubble bursts

CNN
 11 days ago
Sydney (CNN) — Quarantine-free travel from all Australian states and territories to New Zealand will be suspended, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced on July 23. The news comes as Australia continues to grapple with a Covid outbreak spreading through multiple states despite...

