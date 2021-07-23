New Zealand-Australia travel bubble bursts

Skydio, the leading U.S. drone manufacturer and world leader in autonomous flight technology, today announced the general availability of its breakthrough autonomous drone Skydio 2 and integrated software solutions – Skydio Autonomy Enterprise Foundation, 3D Scan and Cloud – for enterprise and public sector customers in Australia and New Zealand. Skydio also announced Skydio X2 is now available for pre-order and will start shipping in Q3 2021. Both Skydio 2 and Skydio X2 have obtained Regulatory Compliance Mark (RCM) certification. These announcements mark the next step in Skydio’s international expansion strategy in Asia Pacific, following the opening of Skydio’s Japan office in Q4 of 2020. Skydio’s operations in Australia and New Zealand will be under the leadership of Richard Hall, Country Manager for ANZ, and James Finch, Head of Solution Engineering, who have both recently joined the region’s executive team.