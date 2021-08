Work has already begun on the next entry in the Indiana Jones franchise, but there's a compelling what-if scenario regarding the last entry, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the CrystalSkull. That film ended up being rather lukewarmly received, which can't help but make you think about what it could have been under M. Night Shyamalan, who at one point met with Steven Spielberg about the film and had a full pitch for the project. Shyamalan talked about the meeting and the process with Collider and revealed he still has the pitch he made in his green notebook.