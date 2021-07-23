Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

49ers sit smack in the middle of NFL Wire pre-camp power rankings

By Niners Wire
49erswebzone.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShare Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. PFF on 49ers: 3 players to build around, power rankings, 2021 season odds. By David Bonilla. Jul 13, 2021. Pro Football Focus published several articles with some telling information on the...

www.49erswebzone.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Riddick
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
George Kittle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Nfl Wire#Pro Football Focus#Si#Acl#Espn#The Kansas City Chiefs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFL49erswebzone.com

Jimmy Garoppolo’s errors, Trey Lance’s explosiveness stand out in 49ers’ practice

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. It's not known just how big the gap is between veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo and rookie Trey Lance. But we can say the gulf between the two will shrink considerably if they offer the kind of disparate performances they had Saturday.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan Reveals The 49ers’ No. 1 Quarterback

The San Francisco 49ers‘ quarterback competition between veteran Jimmy Garoppolo and rookie Trey Lance isn’t much of a competition at all to start training camp. Kyle Shanahan said as much during a press conference on Tuesday. Shanahan called Garoppolo the “best quarterback in the building right now” on Tuesday. Key...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kyle Shanahan’s truth bomb on Jimmy Garoppolo as starting 49ers QB

When the San Francisco 49ers traded up and drafted quarterback Trey Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft, it sent a clear message that at some point in the not so distant future, the team would hand the keys to the car over to the North Dakota State product. While Jimmy Garoppolo is still on the roster though, it appears to be his job to lose for now.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Why mistakes from Trey Lance don’t bother Kyle Shanahan

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Growing pains for QB Trey Lance haven't deterred the rookie from making plays in camp. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers' Kyle Shanahan impressed by Trey Lance's reaction to mistakes, Jimmy...
NFLNiners Nation

49ers training camp polls

The San Francisco 49ers will gather at their team facility for training camp in less than a week. Expectations are high for the Niners going into the 2021 NFL season. After a dismal 2020 campaign that saw San Francisco lead the league in adjusted games lost, many NFL pundits expect the team to be among the title contenders in 2021.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Where ESPN ranks the 49ers in NFL future power ranking

527 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. ESPN recently asked its panel of "experts" — Jeremy Fowler, Louis Riddick, Seth Walder, and Field Yates — to rate each NFL team's quarterback situation, remaining (non-QB) roster, drafting ability, front office, and coaching. Using those ratings, it then ranked all 32 NFL teams on how well they are positioned for the future, creating a power ranking based on projection over the next three seasons.
NFLfftoday.com

2021 Player Outlooks: San Francisco 49ers

(2020 QB Rank – No.39, 14.2 FPts/G) San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan has said that there “is no open competition at QB.” Jimmy Garoppolo is the starter as we head into the 2021 season. While this isn’t great for fantasy football as far as the overall quarterback position goes, it does give us clarity as to how the team currently views the quarterback they invested heavily in back in 2018.
NFLfantraxhq.com

NFC West Depth Chart Review: Quarterbacks

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. The NFC West should be one of the most competitive divisions in all of football in 2021. Vegas projects three of the four teams to have winning records this season. And Arizona’s projection is eight wins, so it’s not like they are expected to be the scourge of the league. For fantasy purposes, the NFC West quarterbacks are an interesting bunch. Two are fantasy studs that are universally believed to be top-10 options. A third is a borderline QB1 for fantasy who is getting some buzz as a potential MVP candidate. Then we have the San Francisco 49ers. Fantasy managers are chomping at the bit for the team to unleash third overall pick, Trey Lance. But Kyle Shanahan has insisted that we are in for another season of the Jimmy Garoppolo show. Here are my thoughts on that situation and the rest of the NFC West.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Pork roll and mind work: The story of 49ers’ Mike McGlinchey’s improvement plan

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Right tackle Mike McGlinchey spent the offseason adding weight and working to shed the mental baggage that plagued him last year when he was frequently pushed around by pass rushers. Now 25 pounds heavier, at 315 pounds, McGlinchey aims to have the breakout season many expected in 2020.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Kyle Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo at his best can beat out any rookie QB

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Trey Lance will ultimately replace ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ as the 49ers starting quarterback. The Niners wouldn't have traded a yacht-load of draft capital unless they had faith in the rookie's transcendent talents. The question is when Lance will get the gig.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said it won’t be too difficult to decide when QB Trey Lance is ready to take over as a starter over QB Jimmy Garoppolo. “It’s not been as hard as you think,” Shanahan said, via NBC Sports’ Peter King. “In this business, if you’re trying to plan out the next six months and say, ‘Where’s it going?’ that’s a mistake. You can’t do it. What I told Jimmy right when we made the trade is, ‘I don’t know any rookie who can come and beat you out if you’re playing at his best self. I didn’t necessarily think he was there last year at training camp. Then he had the injuries and stuff. But right now I see him playing well out here. If he can continue to go that way, that’s great for Trey. That’s great for our team. Then Trey can wait till he’s at his best self, which doesn’t happen overnight.”
NFLPosted by
FanSided

San Francisco 49ers: Trey Lance hype growing harder to dismiss

After selecting Trey Lance No. 3 overall, the San Francisco 49ers knew he would start eventually but the training camp hype continues to grow. Trey Lance was Kyle Shanahan’s guy. Though so much of the speculation after the San Francisco 49ers traded up to No. 3 in the 2021 NFL Draft was that they had done so to select Mac Jones, the North Dakota State product was who they wanted. However, with limited college experience — at the FCS level, no less — and with Jimmy Garoppolo still on the roster, the question of when Lance would take over under center was a bit cloudy.
NFL247Sports

Kyle Shanahan reveals 'X-factor' for San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are still trying to sort out exactly what their depth chart will look like this fall. One of the positions that appears to be up for grabs is at slot receiver, and one former third-round pick is in the mix there. In his ‘Football Morning in...
NFL49erswebzone.com

Could Colts seek Garoppolo from 49ers after Wentz injury?

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Expect to see Garoppolo as a name floated around the league anytime a starting quarterback is injured. More San Francisco 49ers News. 'I hope Trey is going after Jimmy's job': 49ers'...
NFL49erswebzone.com

Both Garoppolo and Lance Throw Picks on Day 5 of the 49ers QB Competition

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. On Day 5 of the quarterback competition between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, the 49ers installed screen passes and jet sweeps, and spent roughly half the morning in the red zone. Here's what each quarterback did. JIMMY GAROPPOLO Completed 12 of 17 throws, tossed two touchdown passes, one ...Continue reading.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Jaguars place C.J. Beathard, Jarrod Wilson on COVID-19 reserve list

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Quarterback C.J. Beathard and safety Jarrod Wilson were not at the Jaguars' practice Monday, and the team now has announced both players are on the COVID-19 reserve list. Beathard was a high-risk close contact, according to Michael DiRocco of ESPN. High-risk close contacts must isolate five days, per the NFL's COVID-19 protocols. Fully vaccinated players [more]
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers observations: Kyle Shanahan holds QB rotation firm on Day 6

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Trey Lance is doing well, but Jimmy Garoppolo is going to be difficult to beat out for the 49ers' starting job. More San Francisco 49ers News. Kyle Juszczyk: Kyle Shanahan and...
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers optimistic about LB Azeez Al-Shaair after knee injury

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. 49ers LB Azeez Al-Shaair left Monday's training camp practice early with a knee injury, but the team is optimistic about it. More San Francisco 49ers News. Kyle Shanahan says 49ers 'pretty...

Comments / 0

Community Policy