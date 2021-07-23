Katy resident admits to fraud
HOUSTON, TX -- A 47-year-old Katy woman has entered a guilty plea to scheming to defraud British Petroleum (BP), announced Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Angelica Garcia Dunn admitted to diverting over $2.2 million in vendor payments to her own business accounts. She worked as a contract escrow agent with BP. As part of her duties, she provided third-party services by making vendor payments to BP’s railcar lessors and repair vendors. Dunn received lump sum payments from BP in order to make vendor payments through a bank account over which she had sole authority. It was from these funds that she took approximately $2,282,148.53 in BP funds that were supposed to be for vendors.www.woodlandsonline.com
