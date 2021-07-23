Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Katy, TX

Katy resident admits to fraud

Woodlands Online& LLC
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON, TX -- A 47-year-old Katy woman has entered a guilty plea to scheming to defraud British Petroleum (BP), announced Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Angelica Garcia Dunn admitted to diverting over $2.2 million in vendor payments to her own business accounts. She worked as a contract escrow agent with BP. As part of her duties, she provided third-party services by making vendor payments to BP’s railcar lessors and repair vendors. Dunn received lump sum payments from BP in order to make vendor payments through a bank account over which she had sole authority. It was from these funds that she took approximately $2,282,148.53 in BP funds that were supposed to be for vendors.

www.woodlandsonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Katy, TX
Katy, TX
Business
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
City
Dunn, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Katy, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Bp#British#Bp#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

DaBaby offers 2nd apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy